All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/02/2018 12:43 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Binge Alert: The 7 Hottest Shows To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

    You will probably find yourself saying: "Just one more episode..."

    Fertnig via Getty Images

    The urge to binge-watch series till late at night is nothing out of the ordinary. It sure beats boredom!

    According to Netflix, 61 percent of its viewers admit to binge-watching regularly. Last year South Africans watched 1-billion hours of Netflix, with "The Crown" topping the viewing figures.

    There is a range of new shows being released this month, so here are the upcoming Netflix attractions most likely to have you saying: "Just one more episode..."

    1. Altered Carbon

    What's it about? Sci-fi set in the distant future, about a human consciousness that can transcend into different bodies.

    2. Queer Eye

    What's it about? Five gay stylists working with fashion-challenged people to make their lives fabulous.

    3. Coach Snoop

    What's it about? Sport – it follows hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg as he coaches a team of teenagers in the Snoop Youth Football League.

    4. Body And Soul

    What's it about? European story about socially awkward coworkers in Budapest, Hungary, who form a bond through a mysterious mystic connection that manifests in a dream.

    5. Everything Sucks

    What's it about? Coming-of-age show about a group of boys who hate high school.

    6. Seven Seconds

    What's it about? Thriller – how long does it take to bury the truth?

    7. The Ritual

    What's it about? Horror – the deeper you go, the scarier it becomes.

    MORE:EntertainmentNetflixseries