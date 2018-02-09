First Lady Thobeka Zuma Warns "It's About To Get Rough"

First lady Thobeka Madiba Zuma took to social media to post an informal picture of herself and President Zuma, captioned with loving affirmations supporting her husband. She continues to suggest that the road ahead might be a difficult one, and warns that one should not fight with someone who is not up to fight.

In a response to a comment on the Instagram post, the first lady took a jab at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, by referring to her husband's unwavering commitment to politics: "Umsholozi did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship nor hip hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation."

Ramaphosa and Zuma have spent the week in Cape Town locked in formal and informal discussions about the president's departure from office and the mechanics and logistics surrounding it. There is still no clarity on how the transition of power will affect South Africa.

Twitter users responded with mixed reactions to the post:

I don't know why the First lady had to add her 2 cent comment, Zuma is a disaster for this country, her statement is very distasteful 😖 #MattersOfTheStomach — Ntobeko ° III©™ (@MweliNtobeko) February 9, 2018