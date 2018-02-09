So Skolopad Didn't Expect Reactions To Her #SenzoMeyiwa Comments...

While police say they are hard at work to find the killer(s) of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa, social media has been abuzz with speculation, theories and accusations as to who was behind the murder.

Meyiwa died in October 2014, after being shot while at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa and #SenzoMeyiwa hashtags trended on social media after parody account, @AdvBarryRoux, tweeted claims that Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, was involved in the case.

Both father and son have since denied the allegations.

Like many on social media, wannabe entertainer Skolopad weighed in on the thread, questioning how events would have played out if "the tables were turned".

He came n ask for his money right?

Den Senzo stood up n put Kelly behind him right?

What if Senzo killed longwe I wonder honotlo thweng?



self-defense? — #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) February 7, 2018

People were not having any of it.

nawe kaloku, Gqiyazana, subuza amasimba 😉 pic.twitter.com/f5zDEGwXIr — Ndumiso Seven (@NdumisoSeven) February 7, 2018

Speaking to TshisaLive about her comments, Skolopad said she did not think people would come for her.

She said she ignored the sensitivity of the issue, and now understands people's anger.

"To be honest, I was just asking an innocent question and I didn't mean to offend anyone. I didn't think that people would attack me personally for a simple question... people just took their anger on me. Maybe the way I asked the question seemed insensitive, but I was just asking," she told the publication.

Investigations into Meyiwa's murder continue.