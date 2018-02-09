All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/02/2018 09:45 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    'Uthando Nes'thembu': The Family Dinner, The Curfew -- Life At The Mseleku Compound

    The show airs on Thursdays on Mzansi Magic.

    Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo
    Nokukhanya Mseleku (MaYeni), Busisiwe Mseleku (Mamkhulu), Musa Mseleku, Mbali Mseleku (MaNgwabe) and Thobile Mseleku (MaKhumalo).

    Polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku promised that the second season of his reality show, "Uthando Nes'thembu", would lift the lid on more details of the life he and his four wives together with kids lead on a daily basis.

    He did not lie.

    Set in Umtentweni in rural KwaZulu-Natal, the show follows Mseleku and his four wives — Ma Cele, Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo, and Ma Ngwabe — as they navigate their polygamous relationship and family dynamic while staying true to tradition in a modern world and the sisterhood of the wives.

    The season kicked off with Mseleku and his second wife, MaYeni, taking their baby for a post-surgery check-up.

    It also shed more light on the fertility issues he's faced with his third wife, Makhumalo who — owing to two ectopic pregnancies — lost her fallopian tubes, affecting her ability to naturally conceive.

    Read: Why Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo Is Probably Against Surrogacy

    Mseleku's child with his fourth wife, MaNgwabe, also underwent surgery for a cleft lip and cleft palate.

    True to form, the latest episode was all about family. Viewers watched what happens when the wives don't make it home past their curfew.

    Makhumalo almost did not make it home thanks to car problems. But instead of rushing to his wife's rescue, Mseleku was not impressed that she was late.

    This also meant that since it was not her turn to spend the night with him, her time would run out.

    After not having cooked in 10 years, Mseleku brought his wives and children together for a surprise dinner. And that's when some side-eyed their partners.

    Read: So Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu Makes Everyone Want To Be A Polygamist, Eh?

    Some still would like to follow in Mseleku's footsteps.

    But there's just one problem.

    "Uthando Nes'thembu" airs every Thursday on Mzansi Magic (channel 161).

    MORE:EntertainmentTV and Filmuthando nesthembu