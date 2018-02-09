'Uthando Nes'thembu': The Family Dinner, The Curfew -- Life At The Mseleku Compound

Polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku promised that the second season of his reality show, "Uthando Nes'thembu", would lift the lid on more details of the life he and his four wives together with kids lead on a daily basis.

He did not lie.

Set in Umtentweni in rural KwaZulu-Natal, the show follows Mseleku and his four wives — Ma Cele, Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo, and Ma Ngwabe — as they navigate their polygamous relationship and family dynamic while staying true to tradition in a modern world and the sisterhood of the wives.

The season kicked off with Mseleku and his second wife, MaYeni, taking their baby for a post-surgery check-up.

It also shed more light on the fertility issues he's faced with his third wife, Makhumalo who — owing to two ectopic pregnancies — lost her fallopian tubes, affecting her ability to naturally conceive.

Read: Why Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo Is Probably Against Surrogacy

Mseleku's child with his fourth wife, MaNgwabe, also underwent surgery for a cleft lip and cleft palate.

True to form, the latest episode was all about family. Viewers watched what happens when the wives don't make it home past their curfew.

Makhumalo almost did not make it home thanks to car problems. But instead of rushing to his wife's rescue, Mseleku was not impressed that she was late.

This also meant that since it was not her turn to spend the night with him, her time would run out.

Imagine o stressa ke koloi and your husband doesn't even come rescue u but o busy shouting over the phone 😳😩 #Uthandonesthembu — K. 🎀 (@KabeloM_) February 8, 2018

After not having cooked in 10 years, Mseleku brought his wives and children together for a surprise dinner. And that's when some side-eyed their partners.

Musa is such a wholesome, romantic, beautiful man.

May we get married to men who even after many years of being together, still put in the effort to make us feel appreciated and constantly put us first. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/C2VkOoKBqr — JANE 🎈 (@LenSigasa) February 8, 2018

I've cooked for my girlfriend so many times and Musa does it once in 10 years and now he's a HERO? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/QggzW6VV9J — Mduduzi Hadebe™ (@macmonate) February 8, 2018

#Uthandonesthembu



Qhubeka Mseleku, expose us, cook for them and show women our weaknesses.... pic.twitter.com/pifc7KX8Kt — 👑KING🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) February 8, 2018

This is why we never cook for you ladies, judgemental #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/1v5CV673I4 — New Account (@MrMokgosi) February 8, 2018

Read: So Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu Makes Everyone Want To Be A Polygamist, Eh?

Some still would like to follow in Mseleku's footsteps.

Women watch Uthandonesthembu and enjoy it, but when we try to have more than one girlfriend we trash #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/pbUW7ZgHpN — ntobeko sikithi (@ntobekosikithi) February 8, 2018

But there's just one problem.

#Uthandonesthembu jus a friendly warning to bae: if u get ideas from this and think u can hev a congregation of women at home jus know the toung we will be cooking will be yoz🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/SW3wnNIfyI — MollyK (@thatzimlady) February 8, 2018

"Uthando Nes'thembu" airs every Thursday on Mzansi Magic (channel 161).