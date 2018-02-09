Piet Retief-born opera superstar Pretty Yende has been nominated, once again, for the International Opera Awards - one of the world's most important classical music prizes.

The annual awards are decided by fans voting for their favourite nominees. The 2018 nominees list contains some of the biggest names in the business, and our local star stands out once again as the only nominee from Africa.

Yende won Best Opera Recital CD at the International Opera Awards in 2017, for her debut CD "A Journey". This year, she has been nominated for her second album "Dreams".

Voting for the awards closes at 5.30pm GMT on Friday, March 9, so make sure you get your vote in before then.