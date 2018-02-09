All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    09/02/2018 11:23 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Vote For Pretty Yende To Win International Opera Award

    The South African opera singer could take home another coveted award as a global star!

    Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images via Getty Images
    South African soprano Pretty Yende as 'Rosina' in the final dress rehearsal of the Metropolitan Opera/Bartlett Sher's production of 'The Barber of Seville,' by Gioachino Rossini at Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

    Piet Retief-born opera superstar Pretty Yende has been nominated, once again, for the International Opera Awards - one of the world's most important classical music prizes.

    The annual awards are decided by fans voting for their favourite nominees. The 2018 nominees list contains some of the biggest names in the business, and our local star stands out once again as the only nominee from Africa.

    Yende won Best Opera Recital CD at the International Opera Awards in 2017, for her debut CD "A Journey". This year, she has been nominated for her second album "Dreams".

    Voting for the awards closes at 5.30pm GMT on Friday, March 9, so make sure you get your vote in before then.

    MORE:Halalaoperapretty yende