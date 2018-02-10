WATCH: It's UltraFest Night -- Here's What Went Down In Cape Town

Nasrec Expo centre will be the place to be this Saturday night when the Joburg leg of UltraFest 2018 kicks off come 2pm.

Now in its fifth year, the festival takes place in the country over two days and is held in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

On the line-up are among others, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Afrojack, Carnage, Black Coffee, Shimza and Rikay.

The Cape Town leg took place to much fanfare. Here are some of the pictures.

