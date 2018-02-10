WATCH: It's UltraFest Night -- Here's What Went Down In Cape Town

Nasrec Expo centre will be the place to be this Saturday night when the Joburg leg of UltraFest 2018 kicks off come 2pm.
Now in its fifth year, the festival takes place in the country over two days and is held in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
On the line-up are among others, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Afrojack, Carnage, Black Coffee, Shimza and Rikay.
The Cape Town leg took place to much fanfare. Here are some of the pictures.
[WATCH] Am here for @djcarnage and @realblackcoffee!!! Carnage just Finished WRECKING #CapeTown! Welcome to @ultrasouthafrica #UltraSA2018! #Ultra2018 pic.twitter.com/zK0Zah5IEE— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 10, 2018
LIVING LEGEND. @RealBlackCoffee #UltraSA2018 pic.twitter.com/iNLjMyUUgT— L O Y D (@DJLOYD) February 9, 2018
From one King to another, @afrojack electrified the crowd at #UltraSA2018. #BeAKing pic.twitter.com/jMN0zqMCOH— Budweiser SA (@BudweiserSA) February 9, 2018
@arminvanbuuren just made it rain in #CapeTown. He can stay #UltraSA2018 #DayZero 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Po5wPLNX6S— Mike Wilter (@mikewilter) February 9, 2018
Next Stop, Johannesburg! 🕺💃🏽#UltraSA2018 pic.twitter.com/drrNaTz2XZ— Ultra South Africa (@UltraSA) February 10, 2018
