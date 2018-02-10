All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/02/2018 12:34 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago

    WATCH: It's UltraFest Night -- Here's What Went Down In Cape Town

    The show is Joburg tonight.

    UltraFest/Instagram

    Nasrec Expo centre will be the place to be this Saturday night when the Joburg leg of UltraFest 2018 kicks off come 2pm.

    Now in its fifth year, the festival takes place in the country over two days and is held in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

    On the line-up are among others, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Afrojack, Carnage, Black Coffee, Shimza and Rikay.

    The Cape Town leg took place to much fanfare. Here are some of the pictures.

    More details available here.

    MORE:EntertainmentMzansiUltra South Africa