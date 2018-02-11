Cape Town Will Have Rain Like Never Before - Pastor Mboro

Rain will fall in the drought-stricken Western Cape, said Incredible Happenings Ministry Pastor, Paseka (Mboro) Motsoeneng, on Saturday after his prayers.

Motsoeneng told News24 that he flew to Cape Town this week after being touched by television reports.

"The spirit of God touched me about the people of Cape Town... I intended going there with the prayer of faith that it shall rain," he said.

"I made it clear that with my faith in God, it will rain. On Friday I told them that I would meet with God, not face to face, and this is when I prayed."

Motsoeneng said he believed that he had the same anointing as prophet Elijah in the Bible.

'Bringing people to God'

"To bring rain is not about my powers but bringing people to God. I told them that I was no better than anyone else but I believe in God."

He said he assured Cape Town's deputy mayor it was going to rain.

"On Wednesday there was a weather forecast that said that it was going to rain, this is after the prophet spoke. I assured them that it was going to rain. If I was a white man it was going to be a big thing.

"God fulfilled his word in Cape Town."

Motsoeneng said for his 50th birthday, on April 8, he will be celebrating the end of the drought in Cape Town.

"I believe that Cape Town will have rain like never before. There will be a change in Cape Town, this is the year," he said.