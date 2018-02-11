SenzoMeyiwa: The Four-Year Investigation And The Demand For Justice

Nearly four years after his murder, the killers of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates Captain Senzo Meyiwa are yet to be brought to book.

Police minister, Fikile Mbalula said on Friday that investigations were continuing and that the case was getting attention.

Following a meeting with the recently-appointed police commissioner, General Khehla Sithole, Mbalula issued a statement revealing that the investigating team had been augmented with the addition of more expert investigators from SAPS Detectives Services.

He said the detectives would also offer a fresh eye on the investigation with the assistance of the main investigating team.

According to the statement, Mbalula's meeting came as a result of increasing pressure and public interest around the matter -- especially this week.

The Twalas:

The #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa and #SenzoMeyiwa trended on social media all week after parody account, @AdvBarryRoux, tweeted claims that Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, was involved in the case.

The unverified account claimed to have information that despite statements that Meyiwa was killed in a robbery gone wrong, it was actually a hit.

Soon after the allegations, both Twala and Longwe went on radio to refute the claims.

Speaking to Metro FM, Longwe said it was not true that his father's gun was used in the murder.

"I am saddened that my own people would do this to me. I am an Orlando Pirates supporter myself. How could I murder my own goalkeeper? How can I murder Senzo in front of his best friend without him coming out to get me in jail? It doesn't make sense‚" he said.

Soon after his interview, people questioned his version and pointed out contradictions in his story.

He claimed he ran out of the house when intruders entered and said he'd left his phone in the house but later said it was in his pocket.

The station has since removed the podcast of the interview.

@AdvBarryRoux Check this 2015 article were Longwe Twala says #1 He was in the house when Senzo was killed (not outside) #2 Chicco Twala says Longwe was missed by a bullet🤔 (How when he was outside) #JusticeForSenzoMenyiwa #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/Dz20FvtBF2 — Allan - #JusticeforSenzoMeyiwa (@Allan_Tshuma) February 9, 2018

Also speaking on Metro FM, Twala said he was only interested in clearing his name and not defending his son.

"My son is an adult and can speak for himself, I just want to speak to the allegation that my gun was missing and may have been used in the murder. If he [Longwe] had killed Senzo and I knew, I was going to push for him to be arrested," he said.

Listen to Chico twala mumbling😤why did Kelly call you 1st??#JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/lAnIQXIDkx — LebohangM. (@lebohang_manase) February 7, 2018

In an interview with PowerFM, Twala reiterated his stance on his firearm.

"I don't care about my son. What made me come here is the issue of my firearm. And I want to assure South Africans who are attacking me, I will never defend a murderer. If my son is a murderer then he must face the full might of the law," he told PowerFM.

Twala said he does not believe that the murder was a robbery gone wrong and called on Mbalula to intensify investigations.

"The six people should just tell the truth. Someone pulled the trigger, someone killed # SenzoMeyiwa on that night and these people know, why are they quite?" Twala said.

Meyiwa died in October 2014, after being shot while at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo's version:

During an interview on Anele Mdoda's show, Real Talk With Anele, Khumalo was asked if she could point out the person who killed Meyiwa. She said yes.

"Absolutely. That picture has stayed with me until today. Even my son still remembers. Even my spirit knows that person," Khumalo said.

Read: Kelly Khumalo Says She Can Still Remember Senzo Meyiwa's Killer

She said police could have done better in investing the case and bring his killers to book.

"I asked myself if there was really nothing more they could have done to apprehend that person," she told Mdoda.

During her one-woman show, Up Close and Personal at the Lyric Theatre, Khumalo spoke about the events of the night Meyiwa died.

#JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa...

Mbalula called for "people to stop being social media detectives" as it may put the case in jeopardy, but people could not be more determined -- social media users have, in turn, called for arrests to be made, soon.

And @MbalulaFikile insults us by saying we must not be detectives on social media



1. First of all the hype in the matter is cause of social media



2. Maybe he needs to be a Police minister & stop being a twitter minister, we won't investigate #ZumaExit #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/pPYJmhFexS — ZacIssaSavage (@Isaac_Moselane) February 9, 2018

#SenzoMeyiwa#CountryDuty#Justice4SenzoMeyiwa



We will not be silenced or told not to 'jeopardize the case'



It's been in jeopardy when those who were supposed to serve and protect put their interests first!



Kubo ‼️ pic.twitter.com/x37zGMlwuU — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 9, 2018

The Reactions:

New and old information coming to light in the last week brought to many, feelings of sadness.

This entire #SenzoMeyiwa case has had made me so numb since the new findings.

The truth always comes to light.

And I hope those who are involved feel the full wrath of the law. #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa — Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) February 8, 2018

How are we asked to give Info on #SenzoMeyiwa killing when the house was full of people? Even when we got to the house that day we found people there — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) February 7, 2018

Meyiwa was murdered on October 26‚ 2014‚ in front of witnesses - but his case has yet to be concluded by the police.