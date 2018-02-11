All Sections
    11/02/2018 08:13 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    This Thread About Dramatic Parents Will Make Your Entire Weekend

    😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

    Hero Images/ Getty Images

    The relationship between kids and their parents can often be as dramatic as its beautiful.

    We all have childhood memories of our parents we'd love to forget – some funny and others downright embarrassing.

    Twitter user @t_oguns asked his followers who their most dramatic parent was between mum and dad, and we were never ready for the responses.

    The tweet soon went viral, and here are some of the responses:

    Thanks to social media, we know we're not the only ones who sometimes felt like running away from home, thanks to mum or dad.

