This Thread About Dramatic Parents Will Make Your Entire Weekend

The relationship between kids and their parents can often be as dramatic as its beautiful.

We all have childhood memories of our parents we'd love to forget – some funny and others downright embarrassing.

Twitter user @t_oguns asked his followers who their most dramatic parent was between mum and dad, and we were never ready for the responses.

which parent is more dramatic your mum or dad ? or both 😂 — t.o #ohmanpodcast (@t_oguns) January 19, 2018

The tweet soon went viral, and here are some of the responses:

I missed my moms call thrice coz i was in the bank. I called her later and she said she was already on her way to adopt a child who will always take her calls. She added that i was lucky I called before she signed the papers. My God! — Precious Emmanuel (@Mrpreshy) February 2, 2018

I was given 2wks suspension in sec sch. My mum made me wear my sch uniform at home, sang national n sch anthem. I followed timetable till 4 — Onyeari Arinze (@OnyeariP) February 2, 2018

Tried telling my mom she slices the cabbages way too big. Next thing she's telling me I need to repent lest a curse befall me for allowing the devil to control my speech. — VHL (@QSvosty) February 1, 2018

I sighed once when asked to do something and my mum gave me her life story on how she carried me in her womb for 9 months etc & I replied with I didnt ask to be born. I wasn't allowed to call her mum anymore I had to call her by her first name. And I had to go look for my "mum". — Vonda Keji (@artevonn) February 1, 2018

My mom called our Rev Minister and told her I insulted her and was brought into the world to torment her...just cos she asked me to put my phone down and chat with her but I didn't. 😂😂 — Mitchel 🌸👑 (@asaa_xx) February 1, 2018

I delayd washn mums car by exactly 10mins.. She lookd @ me n said " dais how u almost hd stroke as a baby wen I delayd giving u breast". I was shook — Oceans (@eleven_91202) February 1, 2018

Mom...she once read my diary and some stuff was about her..so she went and wrote replies in my diary — ok, juice 💦 (@MaBhusula_) February 2, 2018

Both! But my mum is special.

She enters my room just to disturb me

Mum: Why is your room dark? Are you a child of darkness?

Me: 😳 — The Valentine Grinch (@Ada_TheDiva) February 1, 2018

Thanks to social media, we know we're not the only ones who sometimes felt like running away from home, thanks to mum or dad.