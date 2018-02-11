'Unmarried' Is Only On Its Second Episode But We're Already Hooked

With the launch of DStv's new channel 1Magic, came a host of fresh content on our small screens.

Drama series, "Unmarried" was part of that package and premiered on February 2 and we're kind of hooked.

"When a man tells you that what you're seeing is not exactly what you're seeing".😳 First episode; I'm hooked already #Unmarried1Magic wooo shemmm kumnandi kumnandi kumnandi pic.twitter.com/mkQc3eIfSJ — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 2, 2018

The show is about the lives of three young female friends living in Johannesburg, as they deal with the pressures of juggling marriage, motherhood, relationships, and their careers. The drama revolves around three different women who represent a diverse cross-section of South African life, from the township to the suburbs, to the high-end apartment lifestyle of the "super blessed".

It stars Renate Stuurman, Tembisa Mdoda and Keke Mphuti and is the brainchild of Ferguson Films.

About the show:

Set in the City of Gold, we get to know three completely different women brought together by their friendship. Brenda, played by Stuurman is the perfect definition of #relationshipgoals with her husband of nearly ten years. She boasts a fierce corporate career at a highly fashionable private bank, where she's quickly rising in the ranks, despite the fact that she is one of the few women in senior management. While, one of her closest friends Lesego, played by Mphuti is the hottest in the group, she's used her looks to get what she wants. Thembi, played by Mdoda happens to be the only one of the three with children. Having fallen pregnant at 17 by her childhood sweetheart Bongani played by Nyaniso Dzedze.

On the latest episode, viewers watched as Brenda discovered that her husband had been living a double life and has an 11-year-old son.

Here are some of the reactions.

So Donald was gona pull an isthembu without Brenda the 1st wife knowing? Nonsense!!! #Unmarried1Magic — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) February 9, 2018

😭😭💔💔 Donald has a whole child with this woman he was marrying wow wow wow!!! #Unmarried1Magic — ❤ Leah ❤ (@Remoleah) February 9, 2018

Sad reality is that theres someone out there who is really going through what Brenda is going through. 😏#Unmarried1Magic — Litha Nkepu (@MyLhiNkepu) February 9, 2018

"Unmarried" airs every Friday at 7.30pm channel 103.