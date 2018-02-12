Hope for Champ Mosiako After Vicious Potch Attack

Star athlete Thabang Mosiako has told HuffPost he might be able to compete in Algeria at the African Champs in March after all, despite having sustained head injuries after being assaulted — allegedly by a group of white students said to be from North-West University in Potchefstroom.

"I think [I can compete] — my coach and I have to start training today [Monday]... I'm getting there day by day. Today I feel better," he said.

Mosiako officially gave the police his statement on Monday, a week after the alleged incident took place.

The South African 5,000m titleholder was attacked along with another athlete, Rantso Mokopane, and friend Sandy Londt by the group of men after they had had an altercation at Varsity Café in the student town.

Mosiako was initially admitted to Potchefstroom Hospital, but could not afford the medical bills. Singer Lindiwe Suttle then started a fund for his medical and legal fees.

"I started this fund to support Thabang, but also to show that coming together as a community, of all races, is the true power of love and change," Suttle told HuffPost.

Here is where you can donate.

'No white man must lay a hand on black people'

In response to the incident, the EFF has called on black communities to form people's policing forums "to ensure that they hunt and bring these racists to the book".

"All black people, [particularly] students of the surrounding colleges and universities in Potchefstroom, must unite against white racism by constituting policing forums to police anti-black racism," the party said in a statement.

"No white man must lay a hand on black people anywhere and not meet the consequences of their brutal action. It is well known that they go around beating black people – and do so at times in the presence of police, with impunity."

The party added that police should do a thorough investigation and bring the offenders to justice.