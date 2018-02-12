All Sections
    • NEWS
    12/02/2018 15:57 SAST

    Liberia's Former President Wins Ibrahim Prize Worth Millions

    Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is the fifth recipient of the prize since 2007.

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Former Liberian president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

    Liberia's former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has won the Mo Ibrahim Prize for African Leadership, worth $5-million (~R60-million), BBC reported on Monday.

    Sirleaf, who stepped down last month, was described by the prize committee as having shown exceptional leadership during the difficult circumstances that Liberia faced over the years.

    She was also acknowledged for her work of rebuilding Liberia after civil war and leading a process of reconciliation.

    The committee added that Liberia was the only country out of 54 to improve in every category and subcategory of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance.

    The former president is the fifth recipient of the prize since 2007, which celebrates African leaders who governed well, raised living standards, and then left office.

    The $5-million prize is spread over 10 years, and is followed by $200,000 (~R2.4-million) per year for life.

    According to the report, here is a timeline of Ibrahim Prize recipients:

    • 2007: Mozambique's former president, Joaquim Chissano
    • 2008: Botswana's former president, Festus Mogae
    • 2009: No award given
    • 2010: No award given
    • 2011: Cape Verde's former president, Pedro Verona Pires
    • 2012: No award given
    • 2013: No award given
    • 2014: Namibia's former president, Hifikipunye Pohamba
    • 2015: No award given
    • 2016: No award given

