Liberia's Former President Wins Ibrahim Prize Worth Millions

Liberia's former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has won the Mo Ibrahim Prize for African Leadership, worth $5-million (~R60-million), BBC reported on Monday.

Africa democracy's saints & sinners: Liberia's ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wins 2017 Mo Ibrahim prize for African Leadership. West Africa gets it. Will East, Central, Horn, North Africa WIN this any day soon? pic.twitter.com/B143TpVX73 — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) February 12, 2018

Sirleaf, who stepped down last month, was described by the prize committee as having shown exceptional leadership during the difficult circumstances that Liberia faced over the years.

She was also acknowledged for her work of rebuilding Liberia after civil war and leading a process of reconciliation.

The committee added that Liberia was the only country out of 54 to improve in every category and subcategory of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance.

The former president is the fifth recipient of the prize since 2007, which celebrates African leaders who governed well, raised living standards, and then left office.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's 1st elected female president, has won the Mo Ibrahim Prize for governing well, raising living standards and then leaving office peacefully. https://t.co/IqNTz59BAO pic.twitter.com/1hiT9OlTMD — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) February 12, 2018

The $5-million prize is spread over 10 years, and is followed by $200,000 (~R2.4-million) per year for life.

