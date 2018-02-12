Maimane: 'SA Does Not Need A Ramaphosa-Zuma Talk Shop'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says President Jacob Zuma's refusal to step down shows how powerful he still is, and how deeply rooted the network of corruption that he built remains.

He said the ANC, under the leadership of its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is still putting the interests of the party before South Africa.

"If Zuma wants extra protection, there is no place as secure as maximum security prison" - @MmusiMaimane #DAFederalCouncil — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 12, 2018

"As South Africans, we expect our leaders to put the interests of our country ahead of any party-political or personal interests... Ramaphosa's remarks in Cape Town [on Sunday] have shown South Africans what is most important to the new ANC president – unity within the ANC. For Ramaphosa, just like Zuma, it's the ANC first and South Africa second," he said.

"A dignified and smooth leadership transition – as Ramaphosa calls it – is not in the best interests of South Africa. The immediate removal and criminal prosecution of Jacob Zuma and all his corrupt cronies within the ANC is what is in the best interests of the country. Swift and decisive action is what we need, not a Ramaphosa-Zuma talk shop."

"The reality is that while Cyril Ramaphosa & Jacob Zuma, and their respective factions in the ANC are fighting each other, the lives of ordinary South Africans remain unchanged." - @MmusiMaimane #DAFederalCouncil — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 12, 2018

He said the DA rejects an amnesty deal for Zuma.

"An amnesty deal for Jacob Zuma, shielding him from accountability for his crimes, is not in the best interests of South Africa. This should not even be discussed. Ramaphosa would be in breach of the Constitution," Maimane said.

"There can be no special deals for Zuma. No legal fees paid by the state, no extra security, no protection from prosecution as a state witness. Nothing. He must face the full consequences of his actions."

Maimane also announced the party will take public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recent report on the Vrede Dairy Project on judicial review.

Ace Magashule & Mosebenzi Zwane get off unscathed in what was a scheme that they conceived, planned & executed, along with the Guptas, to defraud the public of hundreds of millions of rand.



We must correct this! — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 12, 2018

"Our lawyers are currently drafting papers, and we hope to launch this application later this week... There is no effort shown to probe the true corruption at the heart of the Vrede scam, and to hold those responsible accountable," Maimane said.