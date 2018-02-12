All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    12/02/2018 12:31 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Maimane: 'SA Does Not Need A Ramaphosa-Zuma Talk Shop'

    "An amnesty deal for Jacob Zuma, shielding him from accountability for his crimes, is not in the best interests of South Africa."

    POOL New / Reuters
    DA leader Mmusi Maimane during the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Parliament last year.

    DA leader Mmusi Maimane says President Jacob Zuma's refusal to step down shows how powerful he still is, and how deeply rooted the network of corruption that he built remains.

    He said the ANC, under the leadership of its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is still putting the interests of the party before South Africa.

    "As South Africans, we expect our leaders to put the interests of our country ahead of any party-political or personal interests... Ramaphosa's remarks in Cape Town [on Sunday] have shown South Africans what is most important to the new ANC president – unity within the ANC. For Ramaphosa, just like Zuma, it's the ANC first and South Africa second," he said.

    READ: Zuma Deadlock To Be Broken Today

    "A dignified and smooth leadership transition – as Ramaphosa calls it – is not in the best interests of South Africa. The immediate removal and criminal prosecution of Jacob Zuma and all his corrupt cronies within the ANC is what is in the best interests of the country. Swift and decisive action is what we need, not a Ramaphosa-Zuma talk shop."

    He said the DA rejects an amnesty deal for Zuma.

    "An amnesty deal for Jacob Zuma, shielding him from accountability for his crimes, is not in the best interests of South Africa. This should not even be discussed. Ramaphosa would be in breach of the Constitution," Maimane said.

    "There can be no special deals for Zuma. No legal fees paid by the state, no extra security, no protection from prosecution as a state witness. Nothing. He must face the full consequences of his actions."

    Maimane also announced the party will take public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recent report on the Vrede Dairy Project on judicial review.

    READ: Does Public Protector's Vrede Report Ignore The Essentials?

    "Our lawyers are currently drafting papers, and we hope to launch this application later this week... There is no effort shown to probe the true corruption at the heart of the Vrede scam, and to hold those responsible accountable," Maimane said.

    MORE:Cyril RamaphosaDAjacob zumaPolitics