Mbete Rejects EFF's Early Zuma No-Confidence Request

Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo has rejected the EFF's claims that national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete refused the party's request for a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be brought forward.

Last week, the EFF wrote a letter to Mbete asking that the no-confidence debate and vote — currently scheduled for February 22 — be moved ahead to February 13.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Mbete had "refused" the party's request.

However, Mothapo said it was "fake news".

"[Mbete] has not responded (to the EFF) yet, but she's treating the matter with urgency. She will reply soon," he said.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) will meet later on Monday to discuss Zuma's removal as head of state.

At the same time, opposition parties are also meeting to discuss the way forward, with particular emphasis on a national protest against Zuma — set to take place either before or on the day of Zuma's no-confidence vote.

"We are meeting to deal with Zuma and [get] him out of office. We will have a conversation regarding a mass-mobilisation programme against [Zuma]," Ndlozi said.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said if the ANC's NEC did not get rid of Zuma on Monday, opposition parties will again push for a parliamentary no-confidence vote to be conducted ahead of the scheduled date.

"We will also discuss the state of the nation address, and [whether] it is worth wasting more money on. This whole saga has deflated the Sona," he said.