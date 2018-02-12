All Sections
    • NEWS
    12/02/2018 11:16 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Nearly 100 Homes Destroyed In Hout Bay Fire

    Nearly 100 homes were destroyed when a fire ripped through Mandela Park near Hout Bay in the early hours of Monday morning.

    Mint Images RF via Getty Images

    City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said 350 people were displaced after 95 informal structures were destroyed in the fire that started around 02:00.

    In 2017, at least 10 people died in a fire in the area that destroyed more than 600 structures and displaced hundreds more people.

    Layne said there were no deaths in the latest incident, but one firefighter was injured.

    Christian Scheja / EyeEm via Getty Images

    "One firefighter was injured when he was assaulted by a member of the community. But it was minor injuries and he was not hospitalised," Layne said.

    "Our crews are still on the scene. The fire has been contained, but crews are still busy with damping down and trying to kill the fire," he said.

    Layne said the crews were still going to be there for a while.

    News24

