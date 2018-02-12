New Mandela Commemorative Banknotes To Be Issued

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will launch commemorative banknotes to honour Nelson Mandela's centenary, Fin24 reported.

The notes will be made for all existing banknotes as well as a new R5 coin, the SARB reportedly said. They will be circulated from Mandela's birthday, July 18.

SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago reportedly said, "Nelson Mandela represented the best version of ourselves as South Africans. We unveiled the current Mandela series of banknotes in 2012 to honour him. While preserving the value of money is our main mandate, our purpose is to be a bastion of institutional strength, contributing to a stable and prosperous economy that serves the well-being of all South Africans, and guided in part by Madiba's values."

Twenty eight years ago, today, Tata Madiba walked out of Victor Verster Prison to lead SA to freedom. To honour this great South African, the SARB will issue commemorative banknotes and coin to coincide with Madiba's Centenary. https://t.co/RHvnx7zoOe — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) February 11, 2018

Nelson Mandela represented the best version of ourselves as South Africans. The centenary notes and a coin honour his legacy. @nelsonmandela. #NM100. #BeTheLegacy — Lesetja Kganyago (@KganyagoLesetja) February 11, 2018

The R5 coin design was gazetted in January. It is officially legal tender.

According to BusinessTech, it features a picture of the South African coat of arms on one side and a picture of Mandela on the other.