Separated At Birth? You'll Do A Double Take At These Pictures Of Bonang And Toke Twinning

You may be forgiven for thinking media personalities Bonang Matheba and Toke Makinwa are twins.

The pair's friendship kicked off on social media after Toke came across Bonang's Instagram page and thought, "this is me". The rest is history.

Makinwa hails from Nigeria and the pair often shares pictures of their reunions, which happen quite often with Matheba's trips to the west African country.

During a trip to South Africa, Makinwa jokingly said she felt like they were twins separated at birth.

"You guys in South Africa are so blessed. Bonang flew out to be with me in New York. She is such a blessing, you guys are blessed. She's my twin, I think we were switched at birth," she said during an interview with Anele Mdoda.

Matheba is currently in Nigeria and as per norm, got to spend time with Makinwa who also released a tell-all book, "On Becoming" at the same time as her "Bonang: From A to B".

Both Matheba and Makinwa resemble each other and after one simple look at their Instagram accounts, you might mistake the one for the other.

Here are some of the snaps of the pair, looking, well, like twins.

During an interview with Nigeria's Pulse, Matheba spoke about how Makinwa gave her the Nigerian name, Adebimpe, which she embraced and also made part of her social media handles for some time.

Watch her interview here.