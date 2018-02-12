Throughout their lives, women hear some disturbing and degrading things that men are most likely not to hear. It doesn't matter how successful women have been in their places of work. It doesn't matter even what they're wearing, they are still likely to be subjected to sexual harassment (and other forms of sexism) in public spaces.

In this video, we see women of different ages, demographics, ethnicity, and sexuality voicing out the type of unsavoury remarks they come across as part of their daily lives.

Make your mark against a world that sees women as less than what they are – a world free of all forms of gender-based violence and women abuse. Visit https://strideforgood.news24.com/ or follow #strideforgood on social media.