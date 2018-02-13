30 Stunning Snapshots From The Winter Olympics

While you were engrossed in arguments over whether a certain head of state would leave now, now-now or just now, the 2018 Winter Olympics have been in full swing in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

There, the icy breezes rival even the chilliest South African winds of change in which our emperor now stands naked and alone. According to TIME, athletes and fans at the mega-event -- which opened on Friday -- have braved conditions testing even the most seasoned veterans of winter sports.

While freezing temperatures and unforgiving icy winds have left sporting stars and spectators shivering and schedules shuffled, the Games are in full swing with performances turning heads around the world.

For your enjoyment (and temporary respite from the tumultuous tales of Jacob Zuma), below are 30 of the most spectacular moments (and there are many!) captured so far in Pyeongchang where spectacle and stardom are the order of the day.



