30 Stunning Snapshots From The Winter Olympics

While you were engrossed in arguments over whether a certain head of state would leave now, now-now or just now, the 2018 Winter Olympics have been in full swing in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
There, the icy breezes rival even the chilliest South African winds of change in which our emperor now stands naked and alone. According to TIME, athletes and fans at the mega-event -- which opened on Friday -- have braved conditions testing even the most seasoned veterans of winter sports.
While freezing temperatures and unforgiving icy winds have left sporting stars and spectators shivering and schedules shuffled, the Games are in full swing with performances turning heads around the world.
For your enjoyment (and temporary respite from the tumultuous tales of Jacob Zuma), below are 30 of the most spectacular moments (and there are many!) captured so far in Pyeongchang where spectacle and stardom are the order of the day.
The flag of South Africa is paraded during the opening ceremony.
US Ben Ferguson competes during qualification of the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang.
A fire dancer during the Opening Ceremony
USA's Erin Hamlin in the Women's Luge Singles Run during day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
Oliver Dupont of Denmark delivers a stone during a Curling training session at the Gangneung Curling Centre on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Fireworks erupt as the Olympic Cauldron is lit during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018.
Kalev Ermits of Estonia shoots during the Men's Biathlon 12.5km Pursuit on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 12, 2018.
An athlete competes during qualification of the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018.
Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance during the Figure Skating Team Event on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Enni Rukajarvi (FIN) takes a jump during the second run in the final of the Ladies Snowboard Slopestyle on 12th February 2018.
Adam Rippon of USA competes in the Men Free Skating during the Figure Skating Team Event on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018.
Team Korea prepares to face Team Sweden in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group B game on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
National flag of South Korea and Olympic flag are raised during the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018.
Picture taken during the Medal Ceremony at Medal Plaza on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform their Moulin Rouge routine in the team competition at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018.
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018.
Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia in the team competition at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018.
Martin Fourcade of France celebrates winning the gold medal during the Men's Biathlon 12.5km Pursuit on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 12, 2018.
Daniela Haralambie of Romania competes during the Ladies' Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping Final on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 12, 2018.
Picture taken during the Medal Ceremony at Medal Plaza on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Gold medalist, Austria's Marcel Hirscher celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony after the Men's Alpine Combined at the Jeongseon Alpine Center on February 13, 2018.
Juliane Seyfarth of Germany makes a jump during the Ladies' Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping Final on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 12, 2018.
South Koreans watch a North Korean taekwondo demonstration team member take part in a joint taekwondo performance by both North and South Koreans from the World Taekwondo Federation and International Taekwondo Federation in Seoul on February 12, 2018.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018.
North Korean team members take part in a joint taekwondo performance by both North and South Koreans from the World Taekwondo Federation and International Taekwondo Federation in Seoul on February 12, 2018.
Shaun White of the United States competes during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018.
Fireworks display during the Opening Ceremony.