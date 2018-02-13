5 No-Nos: Some Common Sense On Valentine's Day, Please!

With Valentine's Day less than 15 hours away, there are tons of creative date ideas and fun options for those celebrating February 14. But there are some classic Valentine's mistakes to be avoided – by both the loved-up and those still flying solo.

Here's a list of 5 things you should not even consider doing:

1. For omahamba yedwa, no complaining about your single status!

Yes, it sucks to be alone on Valentine's Day – but nobody cares. Or maybe your happily hooked-up friends do care, but why would you be all depro on their social media and put a cloud over the day when they're celebrating their relationship?

Also, whining about it won't make any more attractive to anyone else on Valentine's Day – which in turn won't help you to be blissfully coupled before next Valentine's Day. It's a great day to play video games, discover a hobby, and stay off social media.

2. From those with baes, some sensitivity, please!

Rubbing it in, for those lucky enough to have that special someone, is so easy these days on social media – you may even do it by accident. Everyone knows you're in a serious, loving, romantic relationship – they see your posts! It might be good for your ego and emotional security, but there's no need to remind anyone still running solo about your eternal happiness every day of the year – they get it! Take a one-day break to pamper your bae without sharing.

3. Don't buy yourself flowers and pretend they're from someone else.

Don't even think of stooping that low, trying to fool others into thinking you're happily adored. It makes no difference to the fact that you're still alone – and a huge, extravagant bouquet might even convince potential suitors that you're already spoken for and madly in love. Shooting-yourself-in-the-foot 101.

4. Don't even think of going on a blind date.

They never work. First dates have enough pressure. First blind dates? Excruciating. First blind date on valentine's day? How can that possibly not end in disaster?

5. Don't Make Unrealistic Plans.

Not everyone can afford that expensive candlelit dinner that shows off undying love on reality shows – so don't go planning a night you can't afford. Also, don't overplan a big, multi-event night; it could crash and burn owing to glitches like running late, or trying to find an unfamiliar location. Stuff you both really enjoy doing together is always going to be more fun than an elaborate, unfamiliar scheme to make one day of the year unforgettable.

So if you're lucky enough to have a bae, go out have Valentine's fun while loving each other. If you don't have a significant other, remember to love yourself.