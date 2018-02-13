ANC: 'Zuma Must Resign'. Presidency: 'Dololo'

The presidency has remained mum on the ANC's decision to recall President Jacob Zuma. Multiple calls to his spokesperson went unanswered after the party made the announcement.

HuffPost made several calls to Bongani Ngqulunga, who serves as spokesperson for the presidency, on Tuesday afternoon. All four calls, made between 3:30pm and 4pm, went unanswered.

The presidency has not issued an official press statement since February 7, when it announced that Zuma would officiate at the annual Ubuntu Awards ceremony in Cape Town – an event that was eventually postponed.

This is as clear as mud.

"There is no deadline but we expect a statement from President Zuma tomorrow."#ZumaRecall — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

Ngqulunga was also sent questions via SMS. Those too went unanswered.

This after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced that the party had opted to recall Zuma following a marathon national executive committee meeting on Monday.

Although the NEC offered no timeline for Zuma to respond, so Magashule says, it is expected that Zuma will issue feedback to the party re his resignation with urgency.

"As we communicated this decision, we are giving [Zuma] time and space to respond. We haven't given him any deadline to respond," Magashule said.

READ: Finally! ANC Announces Zuma's Recall

"When we recall our deployee, we expect our deployee to do what the organisation wants him to do. The NEC believes this is an urgent matter, so it must be treated with urgency. As the ANC, we have not discussed any motion of no confidence."