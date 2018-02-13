Clothing Collection Aims To Prevent Suicide

A new clothing label by South African fashion designer Nokana Mojapelo is drawing attention to our country's crisis in mental health – 10 percent of all nonnatural deaths in adults and 9.5 percent in youth are due to suicide.

Docc, Mojapelo's label, features hoodies, shirts and tracksuits emblazoned with colourful graphics depicting SA suicide statistics , typical symptoms of depression, and foil-printed phone numbers and operating hours for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

The range, which was produced in collaboration with Sadag, urges South Africans to "say something; anything", and to make use of the free Sadag services.

The Docc SS18 collection comes during Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which is dedicated to teaching young people how to talk about depression, to know the warning signs for suicide, and how to get help.