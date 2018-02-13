Kelly Khumalo's Talk Show Is Back For Season 2 -- Here Are Some Pictures From The Launch

GAU TV launched a new season of "Love and Matrimony" on Monday night to much fanfare.

The launch party took place at the DoorKay rooftop venue and was attended by host Kelly Khumalo and her family and industry friends.

The colour theme of the night was red.

The show aims to promote love despite the trials and tribulations that come with it.

On the show, Khumalo chats to Mzansi celebs, elites and socialites about love, marriage, breakups and relationship challenges and triumphs.

In a recent interview on "Real Talk With Anele," Khumalo said presenting was nerve-wracking for her.

"I get anxious every time the cameras start to roll because of how nerve-wracking presenting is for me. Somehow the ratings of the show skyrocketed although I was not sure if I did justice to the show. Season 2 is coming up and I'm looking forward to it, although [I'm] anxious," Khumalo said.

Here are some snaps from the launch:

Season 2 will premiere on February 24 at 7.30pm.