New Boreholes To Help Cape Town Avoid Day Zero

NGO Gift of the Givers has started an initiative in which it will be drilling boreholes all over the drought-stricken Western Cape.

The organisation has been given a donation of R200,000 towards the project by Microsoft, with a proviso to ensure that poor areas are prioritised.

"We wanted to work with [Gift of the Givers] specifically... to make sure we can create a sustainable water source," Microsoft chief marketing and operations officer Kethan Parbhoo said.

"In some of our research, we found [that] once you work with an NGO that is credible ... the city of Cape Town was comfortable," he added.

Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman told HuffPost that it was a step in the right direction, because it will help "create a more sustainable solution for the drought in Western Cape".

"A contribution towards a borehole is far more efficient and sustainable in the long run," Sooliman added.

Day Zero has been moved from May to June 4 – however, residents are still expected to adhere to the 50-litres-per-day limit.

"I thank residents for their commitment shown. If we keep consumption this low for the weeks and months to come, we will defeat Day Zero in 2018," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane.