Social Media On #ZumaRecall: When Will 'Tomorrow' Be?

All eyes were on the ANC press briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday afternoon, in which it announced the party's decision, at last, to recall President Jacob Zuma.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule explained what happened in the intense 13-hour special NEC meeting on Monday that lasted until the early hours of Tuesday.

Sounds as if #ANCNEC was hopelessly divided on #ZumaRecall and that it was won with a tiny margin which explains this presser with a contradiction and confusion a minute. — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

The wait is finally over, but South Africans are not convinced – many believe that the briefing was not as clear as it should have been. Magashule could not answer simple questions – which is cause of concern.

This is as clear as mud.

"There is no deadline but we expect a statement from President Zuma tomorrow."#ZumaRecall — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

Guys, I need clarification here 😂...



Magashule said "I'm sure President Zuma will respond tomorrow"



Question: Is it the English or the South African "I'm sure"?



English: I'm sure = I'm certain.

South African: I'm sure = Maybe#ZumaRecall #ZumaExit #ANCNECPresser — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 13, 2018

How many times are people going to fall for this 'tomorrow it all becomes clear' trick? #ZumaExit #ZumaRecall — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) February 13, 2018

#ZumaRecall Magashule: "When we recall our deployed we expect the deployed to do what the party decided". He says he doesn't know whether Zuma will resign or not — Dineo Bendile (@DineoBendile) February 13, 2018

A sense of relief is definitely evident from some.

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day❤️ and they say if you love someone, you'll set them free... Perhaps tomorrow President Jacob Zuma will show us how much he loves South Africa. Give him a chance😉 — Lerato Mbele (@BBCLerato) February 13, 2018

According to reports by Business Day, the rand weakened after the ANC admitted it had not given Zuma a deadline to resign, losing 0.2 percent to a session low of R11.95/$ at 2.18pm, from R11.88/$ before Magashule's press briefing.