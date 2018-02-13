All Sections
    • NEWS
    13/02/2018 16:50 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Social Media On #ZumaRecall: When Will 'Tomorrow' Be?

    South Africans are relieved the ANC has recalled President Zuma at last. But many don't think he'll be gone soon...

    Supplied

    All eyes were on the ANC press briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday afternoon, in which it announced the party's decision, at last, to recall President Jacob Zuma.

    ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule explained what happened in the intense 13-hour special NEC meeting on Monday that lasted until the early hours of Tuesday.

    The wait is finally over, but South Africans are not convinced – many believe that the briefing was not as clear as it should have been. Magashule could not answer simple questions – which is cause of concern.

    Here's what tweeps had to say:

    A sense of relief is definitely evident from some.

    According to reports by Business Day, the rand weakened after the ANC admitted it had not given Zuma a deadline to resign, losing 0.2 percent to a session low of R11.95/$ at 2.18pm, from R11.88/$ before Magashule's press briefing.

