BREAKING: The ANC Recalls President Jacob Zuma

[THE STATE OF PLAY]

1. The ANC's national executive committee has decided to recall President Jacob Zuma.

2. There is no set deadline for him to vacate his office.

3. The ANC have not discussed the tabling of a motion of no confidence.

4. There is still "room for negotiation", but the decision is final.

5. No clarity on when Zuma will respond, but it could be on Thursday.

[EARLIER]

South African President Jacob Zuma is still resisting demands to step down from his own party https://t.co/QCO4et8rLu — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 13, 2018

JUST IN: South Africa's President Zuma had proposed to resign with a notice period of three to six months - ANC Secretary General Magashule pic.twitter.com/dmNj5XFm7G — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) February 13, 2018

The African National Congress said it would try to remove President Jacob Zuma of South Africa https://t.co/mQoCdHbx5r — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 13, 2018

The Latest: South Africa's ruling party says it has decided that President Jacob Zuma must leave office. https://t.co/hN0UY8874E — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) February 13, 2018

Magashule: I'm sure the president will respond tomorrow. But there's no deadline.

Magashule: Still room for negotiations with President Zuma if he wants to engage more. NEC's decision to recall him, however, is final. #ZumaRecall #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 13, 2018

Ace says he felt Zuma's request to stay just a little bit longer was "fair". — Waldimar Pelser (@waldimar) February 13, 2018

ANC orders Zuma to resign as South African president https://t.co/R0HoJn83g2 — Financial Times (@FT) February 13, 2018

SG - #AceMagashule: "Yes I favoured Jacob Zuma. I always supported him. I supported him because he was the president of the ANC..." #ZumaExit #ANCNEC — amaBhungane (@amaBhungane) February 13, 2018

"One of the reasons why Zuma was requesting to stay for that period [...] he was chairing SADC and BRICS," says Magashule, adding that's fair. On charges he says, "We will deal with that matter. We have already acted by recalling our deployee. It means the NEC has already acted." — Erin Bates (@ermbates) February 13, 2018

#ZumaExit Magashule says he did previously favour president Jacob Zuma because he was the president of the organisation — S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) February 13, 2018

Recall discussions with President Zuma were very cordial, says Magashule about the meeting. #ANCNEC

Zuma pleaded, again, for the 3-6-month timeframe. — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

This is turning into a disaster for @CyrilRamaphosa. A divided ANC is now suffering from serious paralysis. @HuffPostSA — Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) February 13, 2018

Early view. No clear winner here and there should be. Confused outcome. https://t.co/5uk1tdDnpA — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

LIVE UPDATE on #ZumaRecall:



- ANC confirms it recalls Jacob Zuma as president

- ANC hasn't give him a deadline to respond

- Ramaphosa should become president of SA

- ANC hasn't discussed motion of no confidence in Zuma. Waiting for JZ to respond. #Zexit #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 13, 2018

Magashule is a reluctant messenger. Trying to sugarcoat Zuma's dismissal — Barney Mthombothi (@mthombothi) February 13, 2018

The African National Congress said it would try to remove President Jacob Zuma of South Africa https://t.co/mQoCdHbx5r — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 13, 2018

The ANC's full statement:

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) convened a special meeting on Monday, 12th February 2018 at the Saint George Hotel, Tshwane. The meeting was called to reflect on the current situation as it pertains to the position of the President of the Republic of South Africa, Comrade Jacob Zuma.

The NEC received a report from the Officials on their engagement with President Zuma. These engagements had been informed by the commitment to pursue firstly the interest of the country and the ANC and the determination to handle the matter with utmost dignity.

The NEC noted the report of the Officials that the President had agreed in principle to resign and had proposed time frames extending from three to six months. While appreciating President Zuma's proposal, the NEC noted that South Africa is going through a period of uncertainty and anxiety as a result of the unresolved matter of transition. Further that this uncertainty and anxiety will erode the renewed hope and confidence among South Africans since the 54th National Conference of the ANC.

The National Executive Committee firmly believes that this situation requires us to act with urgency in order to steer our country towards greater levels of unity, renewal and hope. We are determined to restore the integrity of the public institutions, create political stability and urgent economic recovery. Some of the matters we are contending with are the opportunistic manoeuvers by the opposition in parliament including motions of no confidence in the President, calls for dissolution for parliament and other desperate acts. The ANC's approach to this matter has, at all times, been informed by the interests of the South African people.

Sensitive of the need to handle this matter with dignity, the NEC once again sent a delegation to brief the President Jacob Zuma about the need to shorten the timeframes so that this matter is speedily resolved. The NEC received feedback from the delegation that the President of the Republic did not accede to a shorter time frame.

The NEC therefore decided as follows:

To recall its deployee, Comrade Jacob Zuma, in accordance with Rule 12.2.21.2 of the ANC Constitution, which accords the NEC the authority to "recall any public representative".

There should be continuing interaction between the officials of the ANC and the President of the Republic.

The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government.

The decision of the NEC provides certainty to the people of South Africa at a time when the economic and social challenges facing the country require urgent and resolute response by all sections of society.

It is critical that South Africans are united around the task of growth, job creation and economic transformation.

This decision will be communicated publicly and through appropriate forums to all structures of the ANC, Alliance Structures and all the Mass Democratic Formations.

All necessary parliamentary processes that arise from this decision will now ensue.

Ace Magashule: There's no deadline for Zuma to leave office. He adds the party expects the ANC's deployee -- Zuma -- to do the tight thing. It is however a matter of urgency. Says the party did not discuss any motion of no confidence. He earlier said efforts to table the motion are "opportunistic".

Fruitful. Constructive. Dignity. Without humiliation. Words indicating a politics of appeasement which failed spectacularly. #ANCNEC — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

#ANCNEC Ball's now in President Zuma's court. He has to resign to the Speaker of the National Assembly. (Nothing in law that forces him to). — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

Opinion: President Zuma wanted to be put into the position of a victim (through a recall) as it is where he operates best. #ANCNEC — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2018

#ZumaExit Magashule: Only thing we could not agree on (with Zuma) was the shortened term of the transition — Gaye Davis (@Gaye_Davis) February 13, 2018

BREAKING: ANC NEC confirms it has decided to recall Jacob Zuma as president of South Africa. #ZumaExit #Zexit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 13, 2018

Magashule: NEC received feedback that Zuma "pleaded" time frame too short. NEC decided: 1) to RECALL Zuma. @TeamNews24 #Zexit #ZumaExit — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) February 13, 2018

#ZumaExit Magashule Says delegation was sent to Pres Zuma to inform him about the decision. — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) February 13, 2018

#ZumaExit Magashule says SAns are going through a time of, "uncertainty and anxiety," and therefore decided that matter of transition must be dealt with immediately — S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) February 13, 2018

ANC SG Magashule: Meeting called to reflect on current situation related to the President, look at what's in the best interests of the country and ANC. #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 13, 2018

Magashule: NEC noted report that Zuma had agreed to resign immidiately but put time frames of between three to six months. @TeamNews24 — Mahlatse Mahlase (@hlatseentle) February 13, 2018

#ZumaExit Magashule says there was determination to handle this matter with "dignity" #SABCNews — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) February 13, 2018

#Magashule The meeting was called to reflect on the current situation as it pertains to President Jacob Zuma — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 13, 2018

The ANC's press room is packed with journalists. The press conference will start soon.

The media room at Luthuli House is packed. Journalists waiting of the #ANCNEC press briefing.#ZumaExit. pic.twitter.com/T9ZMJclxxw — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) February 13, 2018

#LuthuliHouse press room is packed wall to wall. Media houses came to get the facts today over #ZumaExit. pic.twitter.com/W6TFI3YkFP — Pontsho Mabena (@PontshoMab) February 13, 2018

[EARLIER]

News24 is reporting that President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to resign. According to sources, he is "angry and emotional" and "speaking through the heart".

The ANC will be hosting a press conference at 2pm, in which the party will give details on decisions taken at Monday's marathon meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC).

#ZumaExit the ANC will brief the media shortly, let's see if they will stick to the "Buffalo time." pic.twitter.com/KgXzpmWPA3 — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) February 13, 2018

[EARLIER]

President Jacob Zuma was never going to leave quietly. He was never going to up sticks and thank his colleagues for all the fish. It was always going to be a game of brinkmanship, with the self-interest of Zuma at the centre of his Machiavellian manoeuvres, writes Pieter du Toit.

[EARLIER]

It has been an eventful day in Parliament, with preparations seemingly under way for a motion of no confidence.

The ANC has called an emergency meeting of its caucus on Wednesday, while committee meetings have been pushed back from an early-morning start to 2pm. The regular meeting of the chief whips has also been moved up, from 10am to 08am.

In addition, opposition parties have extended the deadline to speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete for feedback on their demand that the motion of no confidence in Zuma, scheduled for February 22, be moved up on the calendar.

Definitely something planned for tomorrow morning in Parliament, all committees have been instructed by the House Chair to move their meetings to after 2pm tomorrow... — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) February 13, 2018

The ANC would not be able to simply submit their own MONC prior to the opposition one (currently scheduled for the 22nd), rule 90 would prevent it. pic.twitter.com/5UXYgRXFQd — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) February 13, 2018

It's all happening.

[EARLIER]

News24 and EWN are reporting that Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte, respectively the ANC's secretary-general and deputy secretary-general, have visited the presidential residence of Mahlamba'Ndlopfu and delivered the ANC's ultimatum to the head of state.

News24 earlier reported that Zuma refuses to vacate his office, and that he will respond to the ANC in writing and in public.

It's going to get messy.

[ICYMI]

WHAT HAPPENED THUS FAR?

The ANC's NEC has resolved to put an ultimatum to President Jacob Zuma: resign or be fired. He will have "a day or two" to make a decision.

HOW WILL A MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE WORK?

It will now seemingly be up the the ANC's parliamentary caucus to eject Zuma from office. Here's how the numbers stack up.

WHAT ARE JZ'S OPTIONS?

The question now is: will Zuma comply with the party's decision, or does he have another trick up his sleeve? There are various options available to him.