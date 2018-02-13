All Sections
    • POLITICS
    13/02/2018 13:22 SAST | Updated 5 minutes ago

    BREAKING: The ANC Recalls President Jacob Zuma

    The tug-of-war between President Jacob Zuma and the ANC is showing no signs of abating. This is the latest.

    Grant Neuenburg / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma is resisting efforts to eject him from office.

    [THE STATE OF PLAY]

    1. The ANC's national executive committee has decided to recall President Jacob Zuma.

    2. There is no set deadline for him to vacate his office.

    3. The ANC have not discussed the tabling of a motion of no confidence.

    4. There is still "room for negotiation", but the decision is final.

    5. No clarity on when Zuma will respond, but it could be on Thursday.

    [EARLIER]

    Magashule: I'm sure the president will respond tomorrow. But there's no deadline.

    The ANC's full statement:

    The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) convened a special meeting on Monday, 12th February 2018 at the Saint George Hotel, Tshwane. The meeting was called to reflect on the current situation as it pertains to the position of the President of the Republic of South Africa, Comrade Jacob Zuma.

    The NEC received a report from the Officials on their engagement with President Zuma. These engagements had been informed by the commitment to pursue firstly the interest of the country and the ANC and the determination to handle the matter with utmost dignity.

    The NEC noted the report of the Officials that the President had agreed in principle to resign and had proposed time frames extending from three to six months. While appreciating President Zuma's proposal, the NEC noted that South Africa is going through a period of uncertainty and anxiety as a result of the unresolved matter of transition. Further that this uncertainty and anxiety will erode the renewed hope and confidence among South Africans since the 54th National Conference of the ANC.

    The National Executive Committee firmly believes that this situation requires us to act with urgency in order to steer our country towards greater levels of unity, renewal and hope. We are determined to restore the integrity of the public institutions, create political stability and urgent economic recovery. Some of the matters we are contending with are the opportunistic manoeuvers by the opposition in parliament including motions of no confidence in the President, calls for dissolution for parliament and other desperate acts. The ANC's approach to this matter has, at all times, been informed by the interests of the South African people.

    Sensitive of the need to handle this matter with dignity, the NEC once again sent a delegation to brief the President Jacob Zuma about the need to shorten the timeframes so that this matter is speedily resolved. The NEC received feedback from the delegation that the President of the Republic did not accede to a shorter time frame.

    The NEC therefore decided as follows:

    • To recall its deployee, Comrade Jacob Zuma, in accordance with Rule 12.2.21.2 of the ANC Constitution, which accords the NEC the authority to "recall any public representative".
    • There should be continuing interaction between the officials of the ANC and the President of the Republic.

    The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government.

    The decision of the NEC provides certainty to the people of South Africa at a time when the economic and social challenges facing the country require urgent and resolute response by all sections of society.

    It is critical that South Africans are united around the task of growth, job creation and economic transformation.

    This decision will be communicated publicly and through appropriate forums to all structures of the ANC, Alliance Structures and all the Mass Democratic Formations.

    All necessary parliamentary processes that arise from this decision will now ensue.

    Ace Magashule: There's no deadline for Zuma to leave office. He adds the party expects the ANC's deployee -- Zuma -- to do the tight thing. It is however a matter of urgency. Says the party did not discuss any motion of no confidence. He earlier said efforts to table the motion are "opportunistic".

    The ANC's press room is packed with journalists. The press conference will start soon.

    [EARLIER]

    News24 is reporting that President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to resign. According to sources, he is "angry and emotional" and "speaking through the heart".

    The ANC will be hosting a press conference at 2pm, in which the party will give details on decisions taken at Monday's marathon meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC).

    [EARLIER]

    President Jacob Zuma was never going to leave quietly. He was never going to up sticks and thank his colleagues for all the fish. It was always going to be a game of brinkmanship, with the self-interest of Zuma at the centre of his Machiavellian manoeuvres, writes Pieter du Toit.

    [EARLIER]

    It has been an eventful day in Parliament, with preparations seemingly under way for a motion of no confidence.

    The ANC has called an emergency meeting of its caucus on Wednesday, while committee meetings have been pushed back from an early-morning start to 2pm. The regular meeting of the chief whips has also been moved up, from 10am to 08am.

    In addition, opposition parties have extended the deadline to speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete for feedback on their demand that the motion of no confidence in Zuma, scheduled for February 22, be moved up on the calendar.

    It's all happening.

    [EARLIER]

    News24 and EWN are reporting that Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte, respectively the ANC's secretary-general and deputy secretary-general, have visited the presidential residence of Mahlamba'Ndlopfu and delivered the ANC's ultimatum to the head of state.

    News24 earlier reported that Zuma refuses to vacate his office, and that he will respond to the ANC in writing and in public.

    It's going to get messy.

    [ICYMI]

    WHAT HAPPENED THUS FAR?

    The ANC's NEC has resolved to put an ultimatum to President Jacob Zuma: resign or be fired. He will have "a day or two" to make a decision.

    HOW WILL A MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE WORK?

    It will now seemingly be up the the ANC's parliamentary caucus to eject Zuma from office. Here's how the numbers stack up.

    WHAT ARE JZ'S OPTIONS?

    The question now is: will Zuma comply with the party's decision, or does he have another trick up his sleeve? There are various options available to him.

