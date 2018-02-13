The Waiting Game: This Is Twitter's Take On Zexit

President Jacob Zuma, according to multiple reports, has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to resign as state president, after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) held an almost 13-hour meeting on Monday that ended at 3am on Tuesday morning.

What really happened in the special NEC meeting will be revealed on Tuesday at 2pm, when the outcome of the talks will be shared with the nation from Luthuli House in Johannesburg. The "Zexit" (Zuma exit) saga has intensified as opposition parties and the ANC try to get Zuma recalled or convince him to resign.

But even if the ANC recalls Zuma, he does not automatically lose his job. He would be expected to display the same deployed-cadre discipline as former president Thabo Mbeki did when he was recalled by the NEC in 2007, and tender his resignation to the speaker of Parliament – but he will be under no legal compunction to do so.

— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 12, 2018

With the whole of South Africa – including Zuma, probably – waiting with bated breath for his D-Day, the next 48 hours are likely to be tense.

Knowing Zuma, however, he could well still be president at the end of those 48 hours.

From the ANC top six and the national working committee to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, members of the party have called on Zuma to step down, but the resistance continues.

Surely Zuma knows that we are now in extra time, that is followed by injury time - if still no outcome it goes to sudden death #ZumaExit — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) February 12, 2018

A short history of transition talks:

* Sunday: ANC top 6 asks ZUMA to resign. He says no.

* Monday: NWC says ZUMA must go.

* Tuesday: RAMAPHOSA asks ZUMA to resign. He says okay, but only if.

* W/T/F/S/S: ZUMA ignores ANC.

* Monday: ANC NEC asks ZUMA to resign. @TeamNews24 — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) February 12, 2018

Here are some of the funniest #Zexit tweets from Twitter, as the president faces the most dangerous threat to his tenure.

What if the 48hours are an hour a week...? 😬 — Ottilia Anna M 🦁 (@MaS1banda) February 13, 2018

You live by a sword, you die by a sword. #Zexit pic.twitter.com/E3lgbVtKbj — Kagiso_Christopher® (@KCMkhonza) February 13, 2018

I see someone wrote a letter to Beeld newspaper, suggesting we don't call it #Zexit anymore, but rather replace it with... #Zokof.



Fine idea 👌🏽 — Daniëlla van Heerden (@DanniTwiet) February 12, 2018

If Zuma resigns we should all go outside and celebrate like 2010 #NECMeeting pic.twitter.com/NfxZRhVGab — Bhut Sihle (@Prince_ma7) February 12, 2018

Jacob Zuma will be missed. Msholozi is a living legend. 😔 😢 😭 😂 #ANCNEC #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/FDmalHRjgR — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 13, 2018

Don't get sucked into the hype of the 12pm announcement. The Zuminati have punked us enough times over the past decade. #Zexit — Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) February 13, 2018

Sleeping in SA is risky,wake up to cabinet reshuffles, President recalled! #NECMeeting #Zexit — Mahlodi Masipa (@Mahlodi_Power) February 13, 2018

Wake me up when Zuma has exited! #ZEXIT — Dr Naks (@Tshi_Nakanyane) February 12, 2018

#Zutsek is a much better hashtag than #Zexit 😁 — Yarik Turianskyi (@Yarik_T) February 12, 2018

#ANCNEC #ZumaExit Me, waiting for the outcome of the #ANC Special NEC meeting to decide Zuma's fate. Die son trek water. pic.twitter.com/Bgrz86c07X — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) February 12, 2018