    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/02/2018 16:15 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    WATCH: Trailer for Thuso Mbedu's Gripping New Crime Drama

    Guns. Sex. Money. All the ingredients are there...

    John Lamparski via Getty Images
    Thuso Mbedu at the Emmy Awards in New York on November 20, 2017.

    International Emmy Award nominee Thuso Mbedu has released the official trailer for the pilot of her new series "iDrive", and we're so here for it.

    Mbedu said she'd do everything possible to get the crime-action series on TV.

    Read: Thuso Mbedu Has Been Nominated For An EMMY And We Can't Stop Crying

    Captioning one of her videos on Instagram, Mbedu thanked people for their support in making the series a success.

    "Thank you to those who have shown nothing but love and have given suggestions/recommendations as to where we can go for funding... to my fellow creatives: if I can do it, so can you. Collaborate and be great. Let's inspire each other and make magic," she said.

    Watch the trailer here:

    She has been applauded for taking matters into her own hands.

    Mbedu said the storyline centres on a critical piece of information – in the form of a hard drive – that gets into the wrong hands. The cast includes Sdumo Mtshali, Bohang Moeko and Mbedu herself.

    Also Read: Thuso Mbedu Is Leaving For The International Emmys With Hope For South Africans

    In 2017, she was nominated in the International Emmys' Best Performance by an Actress category, for her role as Winnie in the drama series "Is'thunzi".

