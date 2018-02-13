Zeitz MOCAA Declared 'Cultural Building Of The Year'

Cape Town's Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary African Art (MOCAA) has taken home the award for Best Cultural Building Of The Year at the annual Arch Daily Building Of The Year Awards — the only South African building recognised with the prestigious prize.

The impressive multibillion-rand building carved out inside repurposed grain silos, designed by British architect Thomas Heatherwick, joins high-profile international practices such as Foster + Partners' Apple Store in Chicago and OMA's office building in the Hague in the list of winning projects.

"The winning buildings represent the values of our mission, bringing inspiration, knowledge and tools to architects around the world," says Arch Daily — aka "the world's most visited architecture website" and bestower of the awards.

Zeitz MOCAA was named "best public building on earth" for 2018 by Wallpaper magazine, and has also been longlisted for the U.K.'s Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Prize.

Check out some breathtaking photos of the building below.