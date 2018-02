NEWS & POLITICS

Archives: Thabo Mbeki Reflects On The "Tragedy Of Polokwane"

On February 14, 2018, President Jacob Zuma claimed in an SABC interview to have been against the recall of Thabo Mbeki. However, in a 2017 interview with PowerFM's Given Mkhari at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Mbeki was pressed to speak about his version of those events. Watch as Mbeki shares his experience.