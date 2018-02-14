EFF Postpones Early No Confidence Court Threat

The EFF has announced that it has postponed its urgent court application for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be brought forward.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the party said its decision follows engagements with the ANC caucus in Parliament.

The EFF has postponed its Urgent Court application for a Motion of No Confidence to be brought forward following engagements with the ruling party caucus in parliament. The public will be adviced as soon as these engagements are concluded. — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 14, 2018

The ANC called a special meeting of its parliamentary caucus on Wednesday morning following the party's announcement on Tuesday that it had decided to recall President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

The EFF last week requested National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to move forward the date for a motion of no confidence against Zuma, which is currently scheduled for February 22.

The opposition party gave Mbete a deadline of 1pm on Tuesday to respond, threatening court action if she did not meet the deadline.