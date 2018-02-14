All Sections
    • NEWS
    14/02/2018 08:48 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Gupta Arrests: Lawyer Says No Brother Nabbed

    The Hawks conducted an early-morning raid on the Guptas' mansion in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

    Saxonworld

    One Gupta brother, a business associate and some relatives have been arrested by the Hawks in connection with the Vrede dairy farm project, eNCA reported on Wednesday morning. The Hawks confirmed to HuffPost that there have been arrests, but did not want to reveal the identity of those arrested.

    Ahmed Gani, the Guptas' attorney, told HuffPost: "As far as I am aware, no Gupta brother has been arrested. I am on my way to see them now. I don't have any other information."

    The Hawks conducted an early-morning raid on the Guptas' mansion in Saxonwold, Gauteng on Wednesday. This follows similar raids at the office of the premier of the Free State recently.

    Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said an arrest had been made but no details would be shared with the media as the operation was still ongoing. A statement would be issued, he said.

    Mulaudzi confirmed it was conducting a raid on the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, but emphasised that the details of the operation would be communicated later.

    A team of Hawks members along with SAPS officers arrived at the compound early on Wednesday. The officers disappeared into the compound for about two hours.

    Meanwhile, a large media contingent was stationed outside the compound along with a few residents loitering and, at around 8am, members of the Hawks and the police emerged from the compound and rushed to their vehicles before taking off at around 8.10am.

    By 9am, only private security members of the Gupta compound could be seen from across the street.

    This is a developing story

