Gupta Arrests: Lawyer Says No Brother Nabbed

One Gupta brother, a business associate and some relatives have been arrested by the Hawks in connection with the Vrede dairy farm project, eNCA reported on Wednesday morning. The Hawks confirmed to HuffPost that there have been arrests, but did not want to reveal the identity of those arrested.

Ahmed Gani, the Guptas' attorney, told HuffPost: "As far as I am aware, no Gupta brother has been arrested. I am on my way to see them now. I don't have any other information."

UPDATE: Guptas' lawyer Ahmed Gani says "as far as I know" no Gupta brother arrested; he's en route to consult with them. Multiple reports say two arrested following Hawks raid. — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 14, 2018

The Hawks conducted an early-morning raid on the Guptas' mansion in Saxonwold, Gauteng on Wednesday. This follows similar raids at the office of the premier of the Free State recently.

A vehicle enters the Gupta compound after the Hawks left the premises. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/UeoT1paWQA — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) February 14, 2018

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said an arrest had been made but no details would be shared with the media as the operation was still ongoing. A statement would be issued, he said.

Hawks officers leaving the Gupta complex @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/UNsYVo7MBf — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) February 14, 2018

Mulaudzi confirmed it was conducting a raid on the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, but emphasised that the details of the operation would be communicated later.

Seems like the Hawks have completed the raid on Gupta Compound in Saxonwold.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/aR6Xdw9zWF — jody jacobs (@jody_jacobs) February 14, 2018

A team of Hawks members along with SAPS officers arrived at the compound early on Wednesday. The officers disappeared into the compound for about two hours.

Hawks vehicles outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold this morning. Journalists are camped outside on the road outside the house. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/prnN7sOfx4 — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, a large media contingent was stationed outside the compound along with a few residents loitering and, at around 8am, members of the Hawks and the police emerged from the compound and rushed to their vehicles before taking off at around 8.10am.

The high walls of the Gupta compound making it impossible to see what is going on inside as the Hawks raid for evidence. @HuffPostSA — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) February 14, 2018

By 9am, only private security members of the Gupta compound could be seen from across the street.

This is a developing story