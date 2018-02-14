All Sections
    14/02/2018 07:42 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Hawks Conducting Raid At Gupta Compound

    The Hawks are currently at the Gupta home in Saxonwold and a statement will be issued later today.

    Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    The Gupta family compound at Saxonwold during anti-Zuma protests on April 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    The Hawks are conducting a raid on the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

    The reason for the raid is not clear, and Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 that a statement will be issued later today.

    The road outside the Gupta residence has reportedly been sealed off.

    Speculation is rife that the raid is in connection with the Gupta family's alleged involvement in state capture.

    Coincidentally, President Jacob Zuma is expected to make an announcement on whether or not he will resign from office today.

