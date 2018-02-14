Hawks Conducting Raid At Gupta Compound

The Hawks are conducting a raid on the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

The reason for the raid is not clear, and Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 that a statement will be issued later today.

Hawks confirm raid at Gupta residence via @News24 https://t.co/H91BSqmtA9 — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) February 14, 2018

The road outside the Gupta residence has reportedly been sealed off.

South Africa's priority crime police the Hawks are at Gupta residence in Johannesburg. Road sealed off. pic.twitter.com/Ug4aQg9gsF — andrew harding (@AndrewWJHarding) February 14, 2018

@eNCA's @jody_jacobs took these and other videos of the Hawks outside the Gupta's Saxonwold home. pic.twitter.com/oTKSX74Scq — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) February 14, 2018

Cops and Hawks raoding the Gupta compound pic.twitter.com/30zlDHWMCc — S'thembiso Msomi (@Sthezozo) February 14, 2018

An unusual activity outside the #Gupta compound in Saxonworld this morning where the Hawks have closed off the road #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/ckgrnVvNJc — POWER987News (@POWER987News) February 14, 2018

Speculation is rife that the raid is in connection with the Gupta family's alleged involvement in state capture.

As the country waits for a decision from President Jacob Zuma on whether or not he will resign, the Hawks are moving. They're raiding the Gupta compound in Saxonwold this morning. Walls closing in on JZ, fighting fires on multiple fronts. White flag of surrender coming. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) February 14, 2018

Coincidentally, President Jacob Zuma is expected to make an announcement on whether or not he will resign from office today.

Hawks are raiding the Gupta residence the day Zuma is expected to be removed from office. — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 14, 2018