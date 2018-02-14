'I Resign' -- Jacob Zuma In His Own Words

1. "I have learned that a decision has been made that I have been compelled to resign through a motion of no confidence."

2. "The ANC is the party that nominated me for candidate of president after we won the national election in 2014."

3. "I was elected as president of the republic."

4. "I am forever indepted to the ANC, the liberation mocement I served almost all my life."

5. "I respect every leader oft his glorious movement. I respect its gallant fight against centuries of white domination, which continues to be entrenched in order to ensure the continued survival of white privilege."

6. "I respect the ANC that it deployed me at the pinnacle of its role in government."

7. "I was also elected in terms of section 86 of the Constitution and pledged my loyalty to the Constitution."

8. "It has been a great learning curve, a massive task."

9. "I will continue to serve the ANC in its pursuit of the national democratic revolution."

10. "Constitutional line between party and state often forgotten in normal party contestations."

11. "Oppressors of yesterday joyfully celebrate as we lynch each other."

12. "We tend to place party above the supreme law of the country."

13. "I respect the Constitution and its prescripts, how we enter and leave office."

14. "Some ahve dared to suggests one's cheques and post-service benefits should determine when we leave."

15. "This is often raised by people who speak as paragon of virtue and constitutionalism."

16. "Office benefits should not determine how we act in the time of our departure."

17. "I did not agree to serve in order to leave with perks and benefits when I leave."

18. "It is my party that elected, availed me to serve on the basis of the Constitution."

19. "No leader should stay beyond the time when his people want."

20. "I don't fear leaving political office."

21. "I asked my party to articulate my transactions . . . I mean, transgressions."

22. "There indeed was an agreement where I would leave before my terms ends."

23. "I would have delegated functions to my deputy."

24. "If my party and my compatriots wish I be removed from office, they must do so in a manner prescribed by the Constitution."

25. "I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment, they are the mechanisms the people of this beautiful land use."

26. "I served, and is grateful that I could serve the people of this country."

27. "i undertook to subject myself to the supreme law of the land, the Constitution."

28. [In Zulu] "I am not scared of any motion, I am not here for perks and benefits and I believe I have done my job."

29. Zuma thanks Cabinet colleagues, other arms of state, opposition parties, stakeholders like business and labour: "I will cherish this honour for the rest of my life."

30. "I have been disturbed by the violence because of the different views in our organisation. No life should be lost in my name. The ANC should never be divided in my name."

31. "I have come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect."

32. "Even though I disagree with the decision."

33. "The ANC is the organisation I have served all my life, I will use all my energy to attain the policies of our organisation, in particular the radical economic transformation agenda."