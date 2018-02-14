In This Country It Is A Crime To Celebrate Valentine's Day

February 14 is a party that has spread throughout much of the world, without distinction of language, religion or even marital status, but in Pakistan they do not agree with this celebration.

Since February 7, the Pakistani government issued a statement to the media to avoid making any reference to the Valentine's Day.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan confirmed this restrictive order that requested a citizen of Islamic belief, the origin of the complaint is that this party does not agree with the principles of the Muslim and pointing them "contrary to the doctrine."

La intolerancia religiosa es un problema que se ha acentuado con leyes que se basan en la religión mayoritaria.

The complaints do not wait, since this type of restrictions violate fundamental human rights, which are included in Article 28 of the Pakistani Constitution.

Within the Criminal Code of the country there is the law of blasphemy, which is based on ideas from the Shariah, or Muslim religious law, which considers any offensive expression that may be considered offensive against Allah, Muhammad or the Koran.

Protestas en Karachi contra la festividad de los enamorados.

This type of restrictions have been detrimental to the ethnic and religious plurality of the country, today less than 5% profess a religion different from Islam.

In 1947 about 23% were from a creed other than the predicate in the Qur'an.