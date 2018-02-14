All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/02/2018 15:45 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Last-Minute Planner? 'The Evening Of Love' Could Save Your Valentine's Day Bacon!

    A bumper line-up of love set to perform at the Sun Arena in Menlyn on Valentine's Day...

    Nasief Manie/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Somizi Mhlongo will host the event.

    The Sun Arena at Time Square Casino, Menlyn, will be the place to be when the "Evening Of Love" kicks off on Wednesday night.

    The event is all about celebrating love, and will be hosted by Somizi Mhlongo.

    The crème de la crème of South African Afro-pop is set to perform.

    The line-up includes Kelly Khumalo, Vusi Nova, Thami Shobede, La Sauce, Ntando, Samthing Soweto and Bekezela.

    A post shared by #ThamiNeverLost (@thamishobede) on

    Speaking to HuffPost, both Thami Shobede and La Sauce said they could not contain their excitement ahead of the event.

    "People can look forward to hearing my hit song, "I Do" as well as a whole lot of others," La Sauce said.

    Shobede said he was gearing up for the performance of his life.

    "I plan to give people a performance they will never forget. It's going to be a great night of love and music," he told HuffPost.

    Here's a teaser from last year's instalment.

    The show starts at 7pm and tickets range from R250 to R1,500 at Computicket.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentEvening of LoveMzansi