All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/02/2018 12:54 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    LOL – Mbalula Tried To Shade U.S. Reality Star, But People Came For Him Instead

    Kodwa Satafricans! 😂 😂 😂

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Police minister Fikile Mbalula.

    Thanks to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Twitter, everyone – or at least the million people following Mbaks – now knows that U.S. reality star Draya Michele is in South Africa.

    Upon her arrival in Cape Town, the former "Basketball Wives LA" cast member and model announced on social media that she was in the country.

    But Mbalula could not pay attention to her as he was "too busy" – and he figured the rest of the country would be as uninterested in Michele as he is.

    Not to be spoken for, his followers flooded the response box, calling him out for... well, a number of things:

    Over and over again, South Africans continue to live up to their unofficial title of being the funniest – and possibly the spiciest.

    MORE:EntertainmentFikile MbalulaMzansi