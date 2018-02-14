LOL – Mbalula Tried To Shade U.S. Reality Star, But People Came For Him Instead

Thanks to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Twitter, everyone – or at least the million people following Mbaks – now knows that U.S. reality star Draya Michele is in South Africa.

Upon her arrival in Cape Town, the former "Basketball Wives LA" cast member and model announced on social media that she was in the country.

I'm in South Africa!!! — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) February 13, 2018

But Mbalula could not pay attention to her as he was "too busy" – and he figured the rest of the country would be as uninterested in Michele as he is.

SiseBusy Sisi



We will Bazz you xa siReady https://t.co/oZhh9ekpYq — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 13, 2018

Not to be spoken for, his followers flooded the response box, calling him out for... well, a number of things:

"Sisebusy" ithi ubusy Mbalula ungangifaki Tu — lcherry Yabantu🍒 (@Tillytiny1) February 13, 2018

why aren't you answering Chicco's calls or he replying his texts? pic.twitter.com/OrbcEtdwgD — Shimaninki (@Shimaninkillale) February 13, 2018

Let's hope you busy with this pic.twitter.com/eORICxqFXt — Gugulethu Solundwana (@GugulethuSolun2) February 13, 2018

Akazanga kuwe ✋wena make sure the Senzo case is solved qha toh pic.twitter.com/OU8QcLtHFg — Lerato Mjali (@LeratoMjali) February 13, 2018

Tell her....si busy too much and we have anxiety ngapha...eish kubird — Dipsee (@DipseeM) February 13, 2018

Over and over again, South Africans continue to live up to their unofficial title of being the funniest – and possibly the spiciest.