'Sigh The Beloved Country': Mixed Reactions From South Africans As Jacob Zuma Steps Down

Social media was abuzz and users were on the edge of their seats waiting to hear the former president's address.

In arguably one of the most monumental moments in South Africa's history, Jacob Zuma has stepped down as president of the republic.

His resignation comes one year before the official end of his tenure. He announced his resignation on Wednesday evening.

The announcement was received with mixed emotions , many citing that they would indeed miss the controversial leader, while others are simply ready to celebrate his demise.

I'm 100% shook and I don't know anything anymore. — Mima (@RealLifeGold) February 14, 2018

My heart literally skipped a beat when he said the words. Why am I crying 😢😢😢 #ZumaExit — Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) February 14, 2018

The way Zuma's speech was going I didn't think he'd resign... Then PLOT TWIST! #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/ldY6fWtITf — Annzra Denita (@AnnzraN) February 14, 2018

My soul feels like how it felt when we won the '96 rugby World Cup. Pots shaking and everyone in the township was in the street. Zuma is gooone 😭😭😭❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Thato Taylor (@Thato_BM) February 14, 2018

The former president delivered a speech that left many South Africans guessing which direction he would take:

Hats off to that speech writer though. The twists and turns. He had has guessing until the very end 🥂 — Janine Jellars sings kikirikirikiki (@janine_j) February 14, 2018

Can we please just not have a president for a moment? We need some space as a country. #ZumaResigns#ZumaPresser pic.twitter.com/pDlLmkA1B6 — Masheke👑🐐 (@IamCosRSA) February 14, 2018

Zuma: "I have decided to resign with immediate effect."



Mbeki: pic.twitter.com/h07onDvnP5 — umami papi🌹 (@rifvmo) February 14, 2018

While others just enjoyed watching history repeat itself.