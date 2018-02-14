All Sections
    14/02/2018 23:50 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    'Sigh The Beloved Country': Mixed Reactions From South Africans As Jacob Zuma Steps Down

    President Zuma annonuced his departure from office on Wednesday night.

    Social media was abuzz and users were on the edge of their seats waiting to hear the former president's address.

    In arguably one of the most monumental moments in South Africa's history, Jacob Zuma has stepped down as president of the republic.

    His resignation comes one year before the official end of his tenure. He announced his resignation on Wednesday evening.

    The announcement was received with mixed emotions , many citing that they would indeed miss the controversial leader, while others are simply ready to celebrate his demise.

    The former president delivered a speech that left many South Africans guessing which direction he would take:

    While others just enjoyed watching history repeat itself.
