The Worst Valentine's Day Gift? Sex Toys...

Sex toys are the worst gifts to give South African women on Valentine's Day.

This is according to a recent survey by online shopping website Picodi — which looked at local perceptions of the day among more than 5,600 people from 32 different countries, including South Africa — where 82 percent of respondents said they celebrate V-Day.

In case you were wondering, neither home appliances nor cash works as gift alternatives for women — 22 percent of female respondents thought those were terrible gift ideas.

I've seen a cooking pot given as a gift. I don't know about you but unless they're a chef I think it's a #badvalentinesgift #justsaying pic.twitter.com/qpXxSgzsMo — Adele Hafso (@ahafso) February 14, 2017

Trying to impress men? More than a quarter of them (29 percent) said that a plush toy is not really what they're looking for on such an occasion. Sex toys or cosmetics – even ones that say "FOR MEN" on the bottle — also won't do the trick.

#WorstValentineGift ideas:

1. Gym Membership

2. Sandwich Maker

3. New Toilet Seat

4. New Vacuum

5. $9 Flowers with the price tag left on — Mike Rigz (@MikeRigz) February 14, 2017

It turns out the most desirable gift for both parties is a restaurant date, with 58 percent of men and 49 percent of women saying that's their favourite way to celebrate the day.

Everybody is on Valentine's Day dates and I'm at the house laying in bed #WorstValentine — IG: @_julyy_2 (@YaBoyTREASoWINK) February 14, 2016

Flowers came a close second for women, while a night out at a cinema also works for men.

Some us have lost loving partners in the past during Valentine's day because we couldn't afford flowers#WorstValentine'sExperience — Khuthadzo Nephalama (@KNephalama) February 14, 2017

How much money is being spent on Valentine's Day?

The survey suggests that on average, South Africans spend R744 on their gifts, with men spending on average 55 percent more than women.

However, we are not the biggest spenders in the world – we're only in 18th place among 32 countries on average spend. Lovers in Hong Kong, China and the U.S. splurge the most on Valentine's Day.