Valentine's: We're Here For These Celebrities' Serving Of Couple Goals

Happy Valentine's Day!

Whether you're planning a romantic night for two or a special dinner for one, may love and warmth be your portion.

As far as love in Celebville goes, 2017 was a rather busy one. We saw some celebrities get married, some have babies and others get engaged. We also watched relationships come together and some fall apart, leaving us heartbroken.

But as many commemorate the day of love, we could not stop looking at these pictures of celebrity couples who are serving so many couple goals.

Disclaimer: There's so much love in Celebville we literally could not include all our faves in this list.

1. Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Quinton:

This couple tied the knot just the other day (September 2017) and shared their journey down the aisle in a three-part reality documentary.

Theirs was a beautiful wedding and, if the media personality's social media posts are anything to go by, their honeymoon phase is just as great.

2. Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana:

The actor-and-actress team recently welcomed baby number two. Would we be pushing it if we called theirs the epitome of black love? We didn't think you'd disagree.

Known for her hilarious Instagram videos, Mona is not one to shy away from telling it like it is. The couple is great at showing off their love on social media and we're all the way here for it.

3. Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna:

This couple was crowned "Cutest Couple of the Year" at the 2017 Feather Awards and keep serving goals and we can't get enough of them.

4. Dineo Moeketsi and Solo:

This duo sparkles every time they step out, whether it's just an event, or a major red carpet do. In 2017 they have been so glam, so consistently, that they were named "Most Stylish Couple" by the SA Style Awards.

5. Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali:

In 2017, the couple celebrated their marriage in a ceremony attended by family, friends and the who's who of showbiz.

We simply cannot get enough.