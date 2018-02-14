'What Have I Done?' – A Jacob Zuma Proverb: SA Reacts To Speech

"What have I done?" President Jacob Zuma asked the nation repeatedly, as he delivered an unexpected exclusive interview on SABC on Wednesday, amid calls for his resignation and threats of a vote of no confidence. The president continues to insist that no one within the ANC caucus has been able to tell him what he's done wrong.
'I find it strange I'm being told to go' – President Jacob Zuma.
He said he could not understand why people were saying he must go, when he has not even been provided reasons by the party why he should resign. He defiantly refused to resign, despite being recalled by his party.
With the deadline for his resignation set for Thursday midnight, Zuma used the interview – or rather the monologue – to present his case as to why he should not resign, even to the extent of throwing Cyril Ramphosa under the bus.
President Zuma seems to believe that he needs to be convinced that he should leave.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 14, 2018
"I need to be convinced with facts...I feel I'm being victimized...I didn't defy. I disagreed."
Facing and ignominious end in the same manner that Thabo Mbeki was ousted, Zuma went on to claim that he was in support of Mbeki, and had not encouraged his recall.
He never opposed it, he actively supported it and mobilized all of us to support the removal of Mbeki. CR opposed it and @GwedeMantashe1 argued that instead of removing Mbeki, let's call early elections.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 14, 2018
The magnitude of this interview was such that it was even broadcast on Sky News, BBC News and CNN news – the tension over efforts to get him to step down has brought SA politics to the attention of the world.
South Africans took to Twitter to respond to Zuma's speech and speculate on what he could be up to.
I was irritated. Robust. Sharp says @SAPresident in interview explaining why he will not go. He wanted to stay until June.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 14, 2018
Zuma reverting to classic role as victim, knifed in the back by Ramaphosa.— Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) February 14, 2018
Extraordinary interview by ZUMA, throwing RAMAPHOSA under the bus. And he's not done yet. @TeamNews24 #Zexit #ZumaExit— Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) February 14, 2018
Zuma is out of options but is overtly unwilling to cede power. Not what the strategy is but my amusement with this situation is turning, albeit slowly, to mild trepidation. Zuma has no leverage, lets hope he isnt trying to manufacture some— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) February 14, 2018
Zuma: I felt I am being victimised here.— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) February 14, 2018
I think we've gotten everything we're likely to get out of this "interview". #Zuma is hurt, Zuma is lashing out, and Zuma is not resigning. Onwards to the motion of no confidence.— Verashni Pillay (@verashni) February 14, 2018
What have I done?— Jannie Momberg (@JannieMom) February 14, 2018
18 corruption charges
Rape charges
Nkandla
Zuptas
Sars
Nhlanhla Nene
Bathabile Dlamini
State capture
Des van Rooyen
Richard Mdluli
Numerous motions of no confidence
ConCourt: Failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution
and so...#Zuma #WhathaveIdone
#ZumaExit Zuma seems to confirm that he will not resign before the motion of no confidence against him. He said if parliament that elected him want him out "there is no problem. I am out".— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 14, 2018
Zuma keeps on asking: what have I done?— Barney Mthombothi (@mthombothi) February 14, 2018
You're corrupt
You've breached your oath of office
You've gutted the criminal justice system
You've presided over state capture
You've plundered SA to enrich your own family
You've sold the country to the Guptas
In the Name of God, go!
