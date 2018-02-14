Zuma's Nine Jaw-Dropping Quotes From SABC Interview

President Jacob Zuma claimed he feels like a victim who is being treated unfairly by his party, the ANC, after they took a decision to recall him.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC, Zuma said he would make an official statement on Thursday.

The head of state, however, said he does not agree with the ANC's decision to recall him. He said the decision was unfair. He repeated on numerous occasions that he had asked the party what he had done wrong, a question that he said officials did not have an answer to.

Here are nine of his most jaw-dropping claims:

1.

"Why must I be persuaded to resign, have I done anything wrong? The officials couldn't provide what I had done, but it was basically put that there's a good mood in the country and it must be maintained... once that motivation is made it becomes more important to hear have I done something wrong, because that suggests if I'm not there, the situation might perhaps be different."

Zuma: I told Ramaphosa I would agree to resign but wanted to work out a time frame: resign after June. #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 14, 2018

2.

"There is a process of disciplinary actions from the structures that are set for this. I found it very, in a sense, unfair to me that this issue must be raised all the time. And it is just two months after the national conference."

Zuma: Staying until June would have shown certainty, that ANC members are working together #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 14, 2018

3.

"Some of the leaders, as they have been talking in the media, [said] that we don't need two centres of power. That is not a reason, because there are no two centres of power... I don't think they know exactly what they are talking about."

Zuma: Nobody told me why my package offering I leave after 6 months was rejected. You can't just accept one part of the package (resignation). #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 14, 2018

4.

"If we say that period where one is finishing his five years is two centres of power, it is very immature politics."

5.

"I was one of those who said we should not recall Mbeki, because we would create a bad precedent. Of course, I was defeated by the majority."

Zuma stresses (again) that he has done nothing wrong. He thinks he has been treated unfairly. #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 14, 2018

6.

"I also indicated to [the ANC] that whilst we were in the conference I heard from the grapevine that Zuma must not give the state of the nation address. That in fact Zuma must be removed in this conference. This discussion to me is not an innocent discussion, because people have been talking about it."

Zuma: I did not defy. This must be clear. I never defied. I have disagreed with a decision of the ANC. I've felt victimised. #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 14, 2018

7.

"At no stage I ever said to the leadership your decision is not right. It's the first time I said your decision is not right... if you want to recall, then recall. Out there in the narrative it looks like Zuma is defying – I have not defied. I have disagreed with a decision taken."

Zuma: I have been open for discussions, but process has been rushed. Now I'm told there's a vote of no confidence tomorrow in Parliament. #ZumaExit — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 14, 2018

8.

"This is being done in a manner that I felt I'm being victimised here. I never defied – I disagreed with the decision, because my feeling is the decision is not right."

9.

"You don't force people. You don't just come to say: 'Because I have authority, you must go'. We are being plunged in a crisis that I'm sure my comrades, my leaders will regret... You don't just apply your authority in a manner which will cause problems in the organisation."