Cyril Ramaphosa's Now Running The Country (And The Promenade)🏃🏾

It didn't take long for acting president Cyril Ramaphosa to hit the streets following the resignation of Jacob Zuma last night.



Ramaphosa, who is now effectively running the show, was spotted in Cape Town in the early hours of the morning also running along the promenade.

Alongside him, none other than former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Our soon to be President running on the promenade this morning! #CyrilRamaphosa It's a new day! @eNCA pic.twitter.com/NEQ8S6oVxv — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) February 15, 2018

This is not the first time Ramaphosa has been spotted by the public doing #TheCyrilShuffle. In January, he was snapped greeting and hugging other runners along the route, following his appointment as ANC president.

#ANC106 He's at it again! The ANC president is doing #TheCyrilShuffle in East London again. This time he's rocking all black. pic.twitter.com/qfWRI1KH5R — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2018

One can only imagine, this morning, what's running through his mind.