    15/02/2018 07:42 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Cyril Ramaphosa's Now Running The Country (And The Promenade)🏃🏾

    The acting president was spotted on a promenade in Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday morning alongside Trevor Manuel.

    Cyril Ramaphosa

    It didn't take long for acting president Cyril Ramaphosa to hit the streets following the resignation of Jacob Zuma last night.

    Ramaphosa, who is now effectively running the show, was spotted in Cape Town in the early hours of the morning also running along the promenade.

    Alongside him, none other than former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

    This is not the first time Ramaphosa has been spotted by the public doing #TheCyrilShuffle. In January, he was snapped greeting and hugging other runners along the route, following his appointment as ANC president.

    One can only imagine, this morning, what's running through his mind.

