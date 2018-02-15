All Sections
    15/02/2018 12:57 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Cyril's Cabinet: These Ministers Will Simply Have To Go

    Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to make changes to the national executive. And these ministers must be the first to go.

    The last Cabinet meeting under former president Jacob Zuma last week. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to make judicious changes to the executive.

    Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has inherited his predecessor's Cabinet and he'll look to stamp his authority on the country's executive soon. But he'll be aware of the deep factional divisions in an already fragile ANC when reshuffling his team.

    HuffPost's list is conservative – there are easily 10 more ministers that should pack up their executive offices before the state of the nation address. Ramaphosa will be itching for change, but he'll be wary of too much blood on the floor.

    Some ministers, however, simply have to go.

    1. MOSEBENZI ZWANE

    Minister of mineral resources

    He is a Gupta deployee and will probably be criminally charged alongside other members of the family.

    2. LYNNE BROWN

    Minister of public enterprises

    Another Gupta minister. She oversaw the collapse of Eskom while feigning knowledge of corruption. As soon as possible.

    3. MALUSI GIGABA

    Minister of finance

    He opened the door for the takeover of public enterprises by the Zuptas. Our public finances should not be entrusted to him.

    Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba during a pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) breakfast briefing on January 18, 2018 in Johannesburg.

    4. DAVID MAHLOBO

    Minister of energy

    He was Jacob Zuma's hatchet man, first running intelligence and now pushing the Russian nuclear deal.

    5. BATHABILE DLAMINI

    Minister of social development

    An embarrassment. She was responsible for the Sassa crisis and has refused to take responsibility for it.

    Bathabile Dlamini.

    6. FAITH MUTHAMBI

    Minister of public service and administration

    She only employs family in her office was responsible for Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Accountability counts.

    7. NOMVULA MOKONYANE

    Minister of water affairs and sanitation

    Her department has all but imploded while she was prancing around laughing about the rand's collapse.

    8. MIKE MASUTHA

    Minister of justice

    The National Prosecuting Authority needs a strong hand. Masutha can't do it.

    9. FIKILE MBALULA

    Minister of police

    Apart from his Twitter presence and the use of profanities on social media there isn't much. Crime is a problem, we need real ministers.

    Fikile Mbalula.

    10. NATHI NHLEKO

    Minister of public works

    He was one of Zuma's staunchest backers and whitewashed the Nkandla report.

    11. BONGANI BONGO

    Minister of intelligence

    A late Zuma appointee, promoted purely to serve the then head of state. A political lightweight.

    12. DAVID VAN ROOYEN

    Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs

    Really, what does he add to the civil service? Return him to the back benches.

    There are 35 ministries.

    David van Rooyen.

