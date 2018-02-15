Cyril's Cabinet: These Ministers Will Simply Have To Go

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has inherited his predecessor's Cabinet and he'll look to stamp his authority on the country's executive soon. But he'll be aware of the deep factional divisions in an already fragile ANC when reshuffling his team.

HuffPost's list is conservative – there are easily 10 more ministers that should pack up their executive offices before the state of the nation address. Ramaphosa will be itching for change, but he'll be wary of too much blood on the floor.

Some ministers, however, simply have to go.

1. MOSEBENZI ZWANE

Minister of mineral resources

He is a Gupta deployee and will probably be criminally charged alongside other members of the family.

The dairy farm in the Free State was meant to benefit poor black farmers, but under the watch of then-agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, around R220-million was looted from it. https://t.co/z8AMQv0udK — Mail & Guardian (@mailandguardian) February 15, 2018

2. LYNNE BROWN

Minister of public enterprises

Another Gupta minister. She oversaw the collapse of Eskom while feigning knowledge of corruption. As soon as possible.

Oh come on Lynne Brown. Stop threatening and start doing. All a bit late isn't it? You should have removed a defunct & useless Eskom Board two years ago. Now we sit with this noose around SA's neck and you have the audacity to threaten boards? What a farce https://t.co/AVwirC9bi5 — Wayne Duvenage (@wayneduv) January 31, 2018

3. MALUSI GIGABA

Minister of finance

He opened the door for the takeover of public enterprises by the Zuptas. Our public finances should not be entrusted to him.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba during a pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) breakfast briefing on January 18, 2018 in Johannesburg.

4. DAVID MAHLOBO

Minister of energy

He was Jacob Zuma's hatchet man, first running intelligence and now pushing the Russian nuclear deal.

Ferial Haffajee | In this atmosphere, Jacob Zuma has turned to David Mahlobo as his confidante and right-hand man. https://t.co/Ac4XscuX9N — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) September 27, 2017

5. BATHABILE DLAMINI

Minister of social development

An embarrassment. She was responsible for the Sassa crisis and has refused to take responsibility for it.

Bathabile Dlamini.

6. FAITH MUTHAMBI

Minister of public service and administration

She only employs family in her office was responsible for Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Accountability counts.

Did you miss this? | Faith Muthambi quietly expanded her office during the Christmas recess, employing among others a "protocol officer", even though such a position did not exist in terms of the ministerial handbook🔒 https://t.co/xZRN1XGpt7 — Business Day (@BDliveSA) February 3, 2018

7. NOMVULA MOKONYANE

Minister of water affairs and sanitation

Her department has all but imploded while she was prancing around laughing about the rand's collapse.

8. MIKE MASUTHA

Minister of justice

The National Prosecuting Authority needs a strong hand. Masutha can't do it.

9. FIKILE MBALULA

Minister of police

Apart from his Twitter presence and the use of profanities on social media there isn't much. Crime is a problem, we need real ministers.

Fikile Mbalula.

10. NATHI NHLEKO

Minister of public works

He was one of Zuma's staunchest backers and whitewashed the Nkandla report.

11. BONGANI BONGO

Minister of intelligence

A late Zuma appointee, promoted purely to serve the then head of state. A political lightweight.

12. DAVID VAN ROOYEN

Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs

Really, what does he add to the civil service? Return him to the back benches.