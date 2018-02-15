Hawks Hunt Duduzane Zuma

The Hawks are apparently on the hunt for Duduzane Zuma after raiding his mansion in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but being unable to find him, The Star reported on Thursday.

Zuma is reportedly also under investigation for the Estina dairy farm controversy, in which R220 million intended for the empowerment of emerging black farmers in the Free State was allegedly rerouted to the Guptas and their associates offshore.

Sources told IOL that Zuma is named on the arrest warrants but he has not been found.

The Hawks raided several Gupta properties on Wednesday, and five people, including Rajesh "Tony" Gupta, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Atul Gupta reportedly tried to flee the country but his escape attempt was foiled when the pilot of the private plane refused to fly, The Star reported.

According to Business Day, the Hawks have told Atul that he must hand himself over or he will be considered a fugitive of the law.

Ajay is reportedly in talks with The Hawks, according to The Star.

Zuma's lawyer, Gary Mazaham, did not want to comment.

Speculation was rife that the Guptas and Zuma would try to strike a deal with the Hawks to avoid prosecution, TimesLive reported.

Zuma's Saxonwold neighbours told City Press reporters that he had not been seen at the property for a while now. The property is reportedly owned by a company co-owned by Zuma and the Guptas. One of the companies which allegedly received funds intended for the Vrede diary farm project is Westdawn Investments, of which Zuma owns 22.7%.

Zuma famously told the BBC that the thought of him being arrested had not crossed his mind.