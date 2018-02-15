All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/02/2018 14:39 SAST | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Nasty C Broadens His Horizons By Leaving Mabala Noise

    The MC is now upping amaLevels.

    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Rapper/MC Nasty C

    Mabala Noise's marquee artist Nasty C has reportedly left the record label to embark on an international career with Universal Music Group.

    The diminutive MC is also said to be planning to relocate to the U.S. to pursue his career.

    According to The Plug, the KwaZulu-Natal native will in June kick off a 27-venue tour in support of his sophomore album "Ivyson".

    Meanwhile, The New Age on Thursday reported that Mabala Noise has closed its doors following the departure of its members DJ Bongz, Gigi Lamayne and Riky Rick.

    The label's founder and now ANC Youth League treasurer-general, Reggie Nkabinde, last month said that he would be returning to full-time politics, where he hopes to succeed ANCYL president Collen Maine.

    Universal Music Group is home to the likes of prominent artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne.

    MORE:EntertainmentMabala NoiseNews