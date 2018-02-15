Nasty C Broadens His Horizons By Leaving Mabala Noise

Mabala Noise's marquee artist Nasty C has reportedly left the record label to embark on an international career with Universal Music Group.

The diminutive MC is also said to be planning to relocate to the U.S. to pursue his career.

According to The Plug, the KwaZulu-Natal native will in June kick off a 27-venue tour in support of his sophomore album "Ivyson".

Meanwhile, The New Age on Thursday reported that Mabala Noise has closed its doors following the departure of its members DJ Bongz, Gigi Lamayne and Riky Rick.

BREAKING NEWS: @Mabala_Noise assets to be liquidated after its owner Reggie Nkabinde disinvests from the label. pic.twitter.com/pRRMP1Dliq — Youth League dot Co (@YouthLeague_Co) February 14, 2018

The label's founder and now ANC Youth League treasurer-general, Reggie Nkabinde, last month said that he would be returning to full-time politics, where he hopes to succeed ANCYL president Collen Maine.

Universal Music Group is home to the likes of prominent artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne.