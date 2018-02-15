All Sections
    15/02/2018 13:30 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Take A Look The Winning Bid For Cape Town's Epic Foreshore Development

    The multi-billion Rand development includes "affordable housing" and promises to reduce the city's infamous traffic jams.

    Screenshot

    Stage One of the bid evaluation process for Cape Town's multibillion-rand foreshore freeway precinct development has finally been completed by the bid evaluation committee, and the winning idea makes some very ambitious proposals.

    Qualifying bidder Mitchell du Plessis Associates (MDA) has put forward an R8.3-billion plan to create 3,200 "market-related residential units" and a minimum of 450 "affordable" residential units, along with elevated freeways and two new viaducts – all on approximately six hectares of city-owned land.

    Provided

    The city said its decision, which comes after an extensive vetting process and an exhibition that invited public participation in the qualifying bids, is based on MDA's ecologically sensitive proposal. They say the design addresses the impact of the development on the environment with water, energy, and lighting design solutions.

    Along with promising a significant reduction in Cape Town's traffic, which is allegedly among the worst in the world, the group also promises greywater recycling, rainwater harvesting, water-treatment systems and measures that mitigate the impact of high winds and noise.

    Provided

    Check out the proposal below, and let us know what you think.

