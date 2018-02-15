All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    15/02/2018 12:26 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Twitter War On All The Zuma Exit-Saga Buzzwords

    South Africans are tired – and we took out our frustrations on the "fruitfuls" and "postponements" bandied about, telling Zuma exactly "what he did wrong".

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks down as he speaks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, February 14, 2018.

    Finally, the Jacob Zuma era ends.

    The transition has been bumpy, filled with shade and anxiety. But South Africans are tired. We've been exhausted by a constant parade of "fruitful and constructive" discussions, "postponements", and denialism – such as president who kept asking: "What did I do wrong?"

    None of us will have much stomach for these phrases post Msholozi – in fact, South Africans on social media started calling out their constant use by ANC spokespeople a while ago.

    Fruitful

    How many times did we hear that discussions between the ANC top six and Zuma were "fruitful"?

    The adjective was used recklessly by the ANC, and South Africans caught on.

    Postponements

    Why, why, why was the governing party announcing events without any certainty? "Postponements" became another word frustrating South Africans — who just wanted to know what the next step was for Zuma.

    Still, it did give us a great new nickname for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa — "Ramapostponer".

    What did I do wrong?

    The question constantly asked by Zuma. Wow, comrade former president — do you have a severe case of amnesia?

    MORE:ANCCyril RamaphosafruitfulJacob ZumaMsholoziPoliticspostponementswhat did I do wrong?