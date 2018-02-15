Twitter War On All The Zuma Exit-Saga Buzzwords

Finally, the Jacob Zuma era ends.

The transition has been bumpy, filled with shade and anxiety. But South Africans are tired. We've been exhausted by a constant parade of "fruitful and constructive" discussions, "postponements", and denialism – such as president who kept asking: "What did I do wrong?"

None of us will have much stomach for these phrases post Msholozi – in fact, South Africans on social media started calling out their constant use by ANC spokespeople a while ago.

Fruitful

How many times did we hear that discussions between the ANC top six and Zuma were "fruitful"?

The adjective was used recklessly by the ANC, and South Africans caught on.

I think that some who are frustrated with the slow pace of the "fruitful" talks between Ramaphosa &Zuma are missing important points. Ramaphosa needs to get Zuma out, and keep the ANC together. A month after JZ is gone, who is going to care how long it took? — Stephen Grootes (@StephenGrootes) February 12, 2018

If I were an ANC voter, I'd be worried that Cyril had that constructive and fruitful meeting that allowed Zuma to stay on till June. What other fruitful and constructive decisions will he make? #ZumaResponds #ZumaRecall — tebz (@tololodj) February 14, 2018

I did not respond to ANC, I just had a fruitful conversation with an SABC journalist #RespondLikeZuma pic.twitter.com/LllUk7IVPL — Forensic expert from Kuvukiland (@IncomingExpert) February 14, 2018

Postponements

Why, why, why was the governing party announcing events without any certainty? "Postponements" became another word frustrating South Africans — who just wanted to know what the next step was for Zuma.

Still, it did give us a great new nickname for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa — "Ramapostponer".

The NEC meeting has been postponed due to the postponement of the next meeting betweeen Zuma & Ramaphosa and following the postponement of SONA..thereby postponing the departure of the President before the postponed EFF Motion of No Confidence..



Signed

President Ramapostponer 😂 — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) February 6, 2018

SA didn't become a country of postponements with the Zexit matter. The citizens in the informal settlements & rural areas have had their dreams "deferred" permanently and, since they're invisible people, this fatal postponement isn't making the national discourse. — Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) February 13, 2018

Whoever is advising Cyril Ramapostponer on his Jacob Zuma problem needs to be fired. Period! — Palesa Morudu (@palesa_morudu) February 7, 2018

What did I do wrong?

The question constantly asked by Zuma. Wow, comrade former president — do you have a severe case of amnesia?

I think when Zuma asked, "What did I do wrong?" he meant, "Why am I being singled out for the corruption we are all part of?" He never acted alone. The rot is still there. — Dorcas (@la_dorc) February 15, 2018