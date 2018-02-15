'Uyang'thanda Na?' Latest: Meet Habiba, The Blessee Wannabe

We always guessed the new season of Mzansi Magic's reality show "Uyang'thanda Na?" was going to be a spicy, feisty one, but we were never ready for last night's episode – it's left viewers with more questions than answers!
Out looking for love this time was 26-year-old Kagiso Mnguni, who enlisted the help of the show to tell his crush, Habiba, that he loved her.
To viewers' surprise, Habiba was quite frank that she never expected to be asked out by Kagiso, because he's "not not her type" – namely, the older, rich "blesser" that she's waiting for.
It was at that point that viewers started to question her sanity, because she got totally out of line – drinking half a bottle of wine before ending up kissing Kagiso – the guy she insisted "wasn't her type"!
She also took to Instagram to alert followers to the fact that she's been on at least three different reality shows so far.
Attention seeker much?
According to her bio, Habiba is "a public figure, a model and businesswoman".
Her seemingly professional credentials had many alleging that the show is rigged and scripted, rather than "reality" – not the first time the accusation has been made, as it cropped up after episode three too.
People on social media pointed out that in that episode, the couple featured have a child together – despite the pursuer claiming she was "too scared" to let her crush, Sabelo, know about her feelings.
Here are some of the funniest tweets about this week's episode:
If you missed the episode:
