Want To Be Sol Kerzner's Neighbour? Say No More

Want to be like one of South Africa's wealthiest families? Got an extra R20-million to thrown around? Well, say no more.

Luxury-hotel developer Sol Kerzner has opened portions of his sprawling property on Cape Town's picturesque Leeuwkoppie hill to interested buyers this week, saying in the marketing material, "I call this place home. Now you can too."

The Kerzner Estate, which developers describe as "conveniently located between Camps Bay and Constantia" — two of South Africa's most expensive suburbs — features 48 luxury houses, designed by six of South Africa's most celebrated architects, and a whole host of luxurious amenities.

"The Kerzner family is famous worldwide for luxury hospitality, and residents at the estate can arrange to enjoy unique, resort-style services such as horseriding lessons, catering services, housekeeping options and airport transfers," the estate's website claims.

The 10-hectare property has served as the Kerzner family's Cape Town home since 1983, but developments director at Seeff Ross Levin says Sol Kerzner "wanted to share the spectacular property with others".

"Sol and the family are looking for neighbours to share their place with, their family home for over 35 years," he said. "There's a huge interest; everyone wants to live like this."